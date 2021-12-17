EP Murcia Friday 17 December 2021, 13:56



The number of exports from the Region of Murcia reached 10,047 million euros in the first ten months of 2021, which is 21.4% more than the same period in 2020, ranking as the highest figure reached for a period less than the full year, Community sources reported in a press release.

The Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, indicated that this increase has occurred in a context marked by “the current uncertainty due to the pandemic and the logistics problems that are being experienced worldwide.”

“This is a very remarkable growth with increases that exceed double digits in most sectors, in a very complicated commercial context, which shows the exceptional competitiveness and capacity of the regional export fabric to overcome difficult stages”, indicated the counselor, who highlighted “the exceptional pull of industrial and technological exports, something that is becoming a trend.”

Exports of non-energy products grew by 32.5 percent in October, with sales of 848.55 million euros, while imports were 421 million euros (compared to 350 million in October 2020), with a coverage rate of almost 201.52%. By products, the January-October interannual increases in fuels and lubricants (60%), frozen meat and offal (32.35%), cast iron products (63.71%) and other unprocessed products (102.3%) stand out. ).

All sectors have grown during the months of January to October 2021: agri-food products (7.38%), consumer goods (35.36%), beverages (3.23%) and industrial products and technology (40.43 %). This last sector has positioned itself in first place ahead of agri-food products, with more than 4,686.65 million euros exported and 3,337.74 million euros, respectively.

The companies in the Region of Murcia that carried out export operations in October were 2,028, 7.87% more than in October 2020. At this point, the counselor assured that “it is interesting to observe how the number of companies has grown Murcian companies that exported their products during the first ten months of 2021, even exceeding the number of total companies in 2019 ». For these months, 6,100 exporting companies have been reached.

France, Italy and Germany are the three countries that lead the ranking of customers for regional products. 26.87% more is exported to France than between the months of January and October 2020; Italy grew 55.45% compared to the first ten months of 2020, and Germany increased foreign sales by 8.2%.

The Netherlands has positioned itself ahead of the United Kingdom, with an export figure of 772.28 million euros and an increase of 57.41% compared to the same period in 2020. For its part, the United Kingdom has had an unfavorable evolution due to to the entry into force of Brexit and the complications that exporters are having, although it continues to remain within the first five positions, with a decrease in the export figure of almost 2.54%.

The main destinations of non-EU exports from the Murcia Region were the United Kingdom, Morocco, China, the United States and Brazil. The total exported to these destinations during the January-September period was 4,056.15 million euros.

The balance of the trade balance in October was positive with 165 million euros and a coverage rate of 119.07%. With regard to imports, the figure was 916.62 million euros, compared to 632.95 million euros in the month of October 2020.