Regional elections “Yes, these were my elections,” says Aki Lindén, who is in second place in Southwest Finland.

The Coalition Party retains its place as the largest party in Southwest Finland.

23.1. 20:18 | Updated 0:29

Coalition became the largest party in the Regional Council of the Welfare Region of Southwest Finland with a 23.6 per cent vote. The party also gained 23.6 per cent support in last year’s municipal elections in Southwest Finland.

The second largest party in the welfare state is the Social Democrats, which accounted for 19 per cent of the vote. In last year’s municipal elections, the Social Democrats gained 18 percent support in Southwest Finland.

The next largest council groups are the Center Party (15%), the Left Alliance (12.4%) and the Basic Finns (10.1%).

One One of the most watched struggles on election night was in Southwest Finland, where the chairmen of the three major parties were nominated.

The chairman of the Left Alliance in Turku received the most votes, 7,795 Li Andersson. At the same time, Andersson rose to the voice of the Social Democrats across the country Aki Lindénin past, which was at the forefront of audio statistics for most of the count. Lindén from Turku eventually collected 7,701 votes.

Chairman of the Coalition Party in Turku Petteri Orpo collected 3,278 votes and the chairman of the center, who lives in Oripää Annika Saarikko 2,006 votes.

MP Lindén regretted on election night that traditional election work could not be done due to the difficulty of the corona situation. For his vote, he praised the work done by the Social Democratic District.

“I was in the municipal elections as the mayoral candidate of my party, and the party did a lot of work in front of my visibility,” Lindén praised.

Lindén also believed that the nature of the regional elections contributed to his success. In the regional elections, proxies are elected to decide on matters such as health care. Lindén served as the director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland and as the CEO of Hus.

“Yes, these were my elections when you look at my 40-year career in healthcare,” Lindén said.

Coalition Party Chairman of the District of Southwest Finland, Deputy Mayor of Turku Ville Valkonen rejoiced at the success of the Coalition, with just over half of the votes cast.

“Now it seems that our election victory in Southwest Finland is historic. The Social Democrats are quite a step backwards. Of course, we have to look at the counting of votes, and we will see the final composition of the council, ”Valkonen said.

Basic Finns support in Southwest Finland collapsed compared to the municipal elections, when the party’s support was 14.8 per cent.

Chairman of the District of Southwest Finland Mikko Kangasoja analyzes the audio result in the early evening.

“The reason for the number of votes is clear. Our clearly male-dominated electorate was not enthusiastic about the war, ”Kangasoja said.

The movement is now setting up the smallest council of the Regional Council of Southwest Finland, ie one person. Party celebrity candidate Jethro Rostedt collected 1,065 votes.

Voting activity in Southwest Finland remained at 49.5 per cent. 27.9 per cent of those entitled to vote went ahead. The highest turnout was in Kustavi, where 62.2 per cent of the municipality’s voters cast their ballots.