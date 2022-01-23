Sunday, January 23, 2022
Regional elections What will happen in Finland’s first regional elections? The HS will follow the events of election night live, starting at 7.20 pm

January 23, 2022
Political journalists Marko Junkkari and Timo Haapala monitor the voting results and interview the party chairmen.

On Sunday it becomes clear how power will be distributed in Finland’s first regional elections.

The HS live broadcast will be on the turn of the exciting election night from 7.20pm and show the crucial moments live.

In the broadcast HS policy editor Marko Junkkari and IS policy provider Timo Haapala monitor the voting situation and interview party chairmen at Kuntatalo in Helsinki.

During the broadcast, the election observers of the largest parties will also visit Helsinki and interview front-line politicians about the results of the regional elections.

The status of the advance votes will be announced at about 8 p.m., and the result will be clear by 11 p.m. The transmission is done in cooperation with IS.

The election progress can be followed moment by moment on Sunday evening at HS.fi.

HS’s results service will show up-to-date information on the election results in the evening shortly after 8 p.m.

.
