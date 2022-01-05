Regional elections Vihti politician makes false claim in his election advertisement, Uusimaa district of basic Finns says he is investigating the matter

Tiina Haapala, a candidate for regional elections in basic Finns, claims to be a member of Hus’ council in her election advertisement. The claim is false.

Basic Finns regional election candidate Tiina Haapala share false information in their election advertisements. A Facebook election ad claims that Haapala is a member of the council of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). However, the information is not correct.

“It was my mocha that I put it that way in the ad,” Haapala says.

According to Haapala, the Basic Finns of Vihti have decided at their meeting on August 6 that Haapala will be the representative of the basic Finns in Hus ‘council in two years’ time.

“I’ll be sitting in that place in two years, not now. It is a shared place. It is now a place in the city center, and in two years it will be for basic Finns, ”says Haapala.

Haapala’s incorrect election advertisement said Iltalehti first.

Basic Finns The Uusimaa district has investigated the Haapala case.

“We will investigate and then take the necessary action. The district will find out and see what we do next, ”says the district president Jari Immonen.

The report was previously reported by a basic Finnish voice Finnish News. Immonen told Suomen News that Haapala’s candidate ad has been removed from the basic Finnish election gallery during the investigation.

Husia According to Haapala, the process has been new to him.

“After all, everyone who comes to the council in two years is named. But Hus’ officials are only official when the gavel has been knocked on the council, ”says Haapala.

“I shouldn’t have told you about it yet, or it should have shown in some way that it’s not my place yet.”

Haapala says that there are usually no changes to pre-agreed candidates.

“Of course you can come now.”

It is unfortunate for Haapala that voters have now been told that Haapala is already a member of the council.

“My thoughtlessness put it around and in a bit of a hurry I did it. Basic Finns have dear enemies trying to strike everywhere. So someone has called the reporters. ”

Haapala has not received direct communications from voters about false election advertising information.

“I am known in Vihti. I don’t think I intentionally put any potash in the ad. ”

Haapala has also received an extension, and it has also been suggested that the matter be raised among basic Finns.

Haapala is a candidate in the western Uusimaa welfare area. He is a member of Vihti Municipal Council.