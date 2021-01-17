Despite the uncertainties hanging over the holding of the ballot, within the Ile-de-France left, everyone continues to throw down their cards for the next regional elections, for the time being scheduled for June. The candidatures of Julien Bayou for the ecologists, Clémentine Autain for the rebellious, Audrey Pulvar for the socialists are already in the ranks. This weekend, it was the Communists who in turn laid the groundwork for this meeting. Gathered by teleconference, the PCF delegations from each department in the region expressed their views on their leader and an orientation text. It is the president of the Left Front group in the regional hemicycle, Céline Malaisé, who should play the role of captain for the training.

As for the text, it recommends “Work without delay on building a joint list with the IF led by Clémentine Autain”.

Counter the right and the RN

“It is possible to build a first rallying point in line with our proposals, without ever giving up the rallying of the entire left and environmentalists in the second round. The only condition for beating Pécresse and his class policies ”, said Nathalie Simonnet, federal secretary of the PCF in Seine-Saint-Denis, at the start of the work. Because faced with a pandemic which worsens already strong inequalities, beating the right and preventing the National Rally from scoring new points is at the top of the priorities. “The effects of the crisis are all the more violent as for five years regional policy has favored ultraliberal choices and destroyed the policies of solidarity”, recalls the Communist leader. And to list in particular the “10 million euros less for social housing, the division by 4 of appropriations intended for city policy, the decrease of 23 euros in the regional allocation per high school student, 20 million for local missions, 160 million for associations, from 15 million to small cultural structures ”.

“Neither naivety nor rallying”

“We want a rally on strong and transformative content, which will allow the victory of a new regional left majority”, thus affirm the Communists in their text. In the fall, they initiated the call “Spring for Île-de-France”, which brought together some 500 political, union and association personalities from the region. “The forces of Île-de-France in common on the one hand (led by Audrey Pulvar) and FI on the other hand told us of their desire to unite with the PCF from the first round, they report today. But it is clear, after discussions, that the conditions for bringing them together on the same list on the occasion of the first round of voting have been refused by each of the lists to date. “

Find all our articles for the 2021 regional events.

Therefore, it is towards the rebellious option judged “In greater political proximity with (their) anti-liberal approach” that eyes are mostly turned this weekend (with 69 votes, against 9 to unite with the PS and 8 for an independent list). While some have worried about “The alliance with a force whose priority is the presidential election”, “we must neither naivety nor rallying”, observes a parliamentarian: “Beyond Clémentine Autain there is the candidacy of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, but this is also true of Audrey Pulvar, the launch pad for Hidalgo in 2022”.

Waiting for guarantees

Guarantees are also awaited by the Communists both on the distribution of candidatures with parity with the IF, subject of a pre-agreement, and on the gathering of the whole left in the second round. “If I come out on top in the first round, I will create the conditions for there to be a merger of the three lists of left and environmentalists currently in contention. This is the condition for winning against Valérie Pécresse ”, assured Clémentine Autain in the Parisian. Not yet quite enough for the PCF, which also puts 10 priorities on the table. From the fight against inequalities to the defense of the environment, including the right to health, transport, housing or even employment and the improvement of working conditions.

In 2015, the Left Front list, then led by the former national secretary of the PCF Pierre Laurent, gathered 6.63% of the vote, against 25.19% for the socialist Claude Bartolone and 8.03% for the environmentalists. Valérie Pécresse came in first with 30.51%. But since then, have estimated several participants, the five-year Hollande has left traces, which could change the balance of power among the leftist lists.

However, the position adopted this weekend is not final. PCF members from across the region will be called upon to vote by a vote organized from January 28 to 30 between the three options: a list led by Clémentine Autain, by Audrey Pulvar or by a communist.