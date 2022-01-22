Regional elections Tomorrow, Finland will hold historic elections, in which decisions affecting almost everyday life will be decided: this is about regional elections

For example, commissioners elected in regional elections decide whether there is a doctor’s office in each municipality, what services are purchased from companies, whether it is easier to get help for mental health problems and whether young people receive free contraception.

Tomorrow On Sunday, elections will be held in Finland that have never been held before. This is what the historic regional elections are about:

Why are regional elections being held?

With the regional elections, a new level of government will emerge in Finland.

The reason is the reform of social and health care (sote reform), which transfers the responsibility for organizing, among other things, medical care, social work, care for the elderly and rescue services from municipalities to so-called welfare areas.

Of thesematters are therefore no longer decided by municipal councilors at the municipal level, but by regional councilors at the level of the wider welfare area. There are 21 welfare areas, which roughly correspond to the provinces.

The highest decision-making body for welfare areas is the regional council, to which representatives are elected in this election.

The change is one of the most significant administrative reforms in Finnish history.

Who can vote?

Elections are held everywhere in Finland except Helsinki and Åland.

Helsinki residents are not allowed to vote, as in Helsinki the responsibility for organizing social and health services and rescue services remains in the city. In Åland, the organization of social and health care is the province’s own legislative power.

What do the regional councilors decide?

Elected regional councilors decide on matters that according to surveys are among the most important to citizens: health care and care for the elderly, among others.

Specific issues in their decision-making include, for example, whether each municipality has a doctor’s office, what services are purchased from companies, whether it is easier to get help for mental health problems and whether young people receive free contraception.

The decisions made by the regional commissioners affect the daily lives of almost everyone living in the area. They concern a large part of the organization and production of Finnish public services.

Different party ideologies may be reflected in decisions, for example, in the extent to which emphasis is placed on decentralizing or centralizing services, or on the importance given to private companies in services.

The decision-making power of the delegates is limited in two directions: First, they cannot influence the amount of money available in the area, only the distribution of money. Welfare areas do not have the right to tax, at least for the time being, but the money comes almost entirely from the state.

Second, laws and regulations provide a framework for many social and health care and rescue issues.

In many welfare areas, regional councilors have to make their decisions in a difficult situation: As people age, the need for and costs of services increase. At the same time, in many places the population is declining and the shortage of social and health care staff is worsening.

What does the reform aim to achieve?

Among other things, the reform aims to increase the equality of citizens and meet the challenges of aging.

It aims to improve access to services and reduce inequalities in well-being and health. The aim is also to improve the co-operation of primary and special care.

The rationale for the reform is that municipal resources and expertise in organizing services now vary widely. The idea is that regional equality will be better achieved when services are organized by larger welfare areas than municipalities.

The opposition has criticized the reform, saying it does not meet its objectives and that the money allocated to it is insufficient.

What happens after the election?

The regional councils will begin their work in March. The responsibility for organizing social and health care and rescue services will be transferred to them from the beginning of next year.

The regional commissioners elect the regional government, which manages the operation, administration and finances of the welfare area. They also elect a welfare area director.

In the future, regional elections will be held in connection with municipal elections every four years.

How can I vote?

On election day, voting is allowed only at the polling place indicated on the notice card received at home. Polling stations are open on Sundays from 9 am to 8 pm.

You must have a passport, driver’s license or police ID to vote.

The regional elections are already the second elections to be held during a corona pandemic. However, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has assessed that voting is a low-risk activity.

It is recommended to wear a mask and take care of safety intervals and hand hygiene at polling stations. The coroner passport will not be asked when voting.

Anyone in quarantine or isolation prescribed by a doctor shall not enter the polling station. They can vote in the courtyard of the polling station. There is a telephone number on the door of each polling station for more information.

How is the counting going?

The first results of the advance voting will come immediately after 8 p.m. Just over a million people, or 26.3 per cent of those eligible to vote, voted in advance.

The counting of votes is progressing so that the election result is expected to be ready by midnight.

The HS is closely following election day and the counting of votes. We will begin live election night at 7:20 p.m.