Regional elections These are the presidents’ own experiences of public health

In the HS regional election exam, chairpersons were asked about their own experiences with public health. Everyone had fresh, good experiences – and gratitude.

19.1. 21:29

Parliamentary parties the presidents have made extensive use of public health care. The matter came to light when all nine party leaders were asked in the HS regional election exam. Each of them had recently become acquainted with the services on their own.

This is how the party leaders responded:

Sari Essayah, a Christian Democrat:

“I have been a public health client, very grateful to have been diagnosed with breast cancer. [Tämän] after my own hospital in the hospital I was operated on and treatment continued on it. I can say that I am a happy taxpayer. Good value for money. ” [Essayah sairastui rintasyöpään vuonna 2019.]

Li Andersson, Left Alliance

“I have used nothing but public health services with our one-year-old daughter. In Turku, I have used a clinic, and of course special medical care during childbirth. And everything has played very well. ”

Annika Saarikko, downtown

“The latest was the corona vaccine, for which I am very grateful. It went well. The last experience with the family was in the late fall, when the ear infection in a two-year-old suddenly worsened and the night was really heavy. We applied to the emergency room, [johon] we got there quickly. Everything went well. ”

Sanna Marin, Sdp

“Last Friday was our Emma’s four-year doctor’s visit to Tampere. Our parents with young children have recent experiences. ”

Petteri Orpo, Coalition Party

“After the municipal elections, I left for Meilahti a few hundred meters away. I received cardiological treatment in Finland – perhaps the best in the world – and things were taken care of on the public side. ” [Orpolle tehtiin viime kesänä sepelvaltimotukoksen takia pallolaajennus.]

Riikka Purra, Basic Finns

“The most recent visit was an extended health check-up at the school for a fifth-grader. Unfortunately, the dental examination in Kirkkonummi also had to be canceled due to corona queues. ”

Iiris Suomela, Greens

“Of course we have visited the clinic too. Tomorrow, just before Yle’s exam, we will have a one-year examination. At the time when the risky pregnancy progressed to the emergency section, I realized that work has really been done in Finland to ensure that children and mothers survive. ”

Anna-Maja Henriksson, Rkp

“One and a half weeks ago, when I got a coronary heart disease, I had to go to the emergency room in Pietarsaari and wait there for about two hours. After that, I had medication, and the treatment played just fine. ”

Hjallis Harkimo, Business Now

“A month ago, my mother collapsed and got a long wound. We took him to Porvoo Hospital and he recovered well and received good care. ”