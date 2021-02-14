D.he Illa effect was not enough. In the Catalan regional elections, the socialists suddenly attacked the separatist top dogs: with former Health Minister Salvador Illa at the top, they soon took the lead in the counting. But even their narrow lead at the beginning did not help them to victory. Because it became clear even more quickly that the four separatist parties together had won more than 68 of the total of 135 seats.

Even before the election, the pro-independence advocates announced that they would definitely not work with Illas’ socialists. In Barcelona, ​​therefore, the separatists will presumably continue to be the government. But they have to pull themselves together first, because a bitter fratricidal war is raging between the ERC and the JxCat party of former regional president Carles Puigdemont. Your last government alliance failed a year ago. The election result will determine whether the more moderate ERC, with Pere Aragonès, will be the head of government for the first time.

Political earthquake for the right camp

For the right-wing camp, the early regional election brought a political earthquake. From a standing start, the right-wing populist Vox party made it into parliament and even overtook the conservative People’s Party (PP), which had at times feared it would be re-established. Vox had led a xenophobic election campaign against the “Islamization of Catalonia”. The big losers were the national liberal Ciudadanos, who could lose up to 30 of their 36 seats so far. After the illegal independence referendum on October 1, 2017, most supporters of unity with Spain voted for the party in the last elections.

Far fewer Catalans took part in the election than in December 2017, when it was almost 80 percent. Many stayed at home because they feared infection. At first it was feared that not enough election workers would be available. The regional government originally wanted to postpone the elections to the end of May because of the pandemic. But the Catalan Supreme Court did not allow that. When people infected with Covid also cast their votes in the evening, the election workers put on protective clothing that is usually only worn in clinics.