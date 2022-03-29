Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Regional elections The majority of authorized and deputy commissioners in welfare areas submitted their election financing announcements on time – 104 are still missing the announcement

March 29, 2022
Funding for the regional elections totaled approximately EUR 4.56 million.

The greater part Of the authorized and deputy commissioners of the welfare areas, they made their election financing declarations in time, says the State Audit Office (VTV). Yesterday was the last day to submit a notice.

A total of 96 per cent of delegates and deputy delegates made their report on time. 104 delegates or deputy commissioners did not report their election funding in a timely manner.

Regional elections were held in January. A total of 2,785 delegates and deputy deputies were elected to the regional councils of 21 new welfare areas. From the beginning of next year, the welfare areas will be responsible for organizing social care, health care and rescue services.

VTV: n According to current information, the election funding for the regional elections totaled approximately EUR 4.56 million. The number will be specified when all notifications have been received.

According to the financial statements returned by the deadline, the largest campaign in the regional elections was EUR 35,893.82 and the smallest EUR 0, VTV says. The largest campaign was carried out in the welfare area of ​​Central Uusimaa.

According to the law, those elected in the regional elections and those who have won the reserve must submit an election financing report to VTV within two months of the election results being confirmed.

VTV: n election finance control is linked to those who have not yet returned their declaration. If the notice is not returned despite the prompts, the penalty payment process will begin with the assistance of the bailiffs.

