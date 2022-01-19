Regional elections The leaders of the governing parties attacked Orpo’s coalition in a debate on local services: “It’s easy for you to sit here in Helsinki saying that it doesn’t matter on those walls.”

In HS’s regional election exam, a bitter debate about local services arose.

Government parties and the Coalition Party slammed one of the local services in HS’s regional election exam on Wednesday.

The discussion began after the Coalition chairman Petteri Orpolta The exam asked a clear answer as to whether the Coalition Party promises that every municipality in Finland will continue to have a social security status.

The center in particular has profiled itself with such a promise.

“The Coalition Party promises that no matter in which municipality a person lives, they will receive the services they need,” Orpo said in an HS exam.

According to Orpo, it is a “wrong discussion” whether there is a sote station, a sote center or a sote point in every municipality.

“The municipality doesn’t need services, people need it,” Orpo said. For example, if there are no children in the municipality, no counseling is needed, he continued.

Second examiners, supplier of HS Marko Junkkari recalled that Orpo has said he is pretty much downtown in the matter. However, the center binds its position to the municipal boundaries, ie every municipality should have a sote station. Does Orpo agree?

No, Orpo said.

“Regardless of the municipality, you have to get services,” he said.

“But when the center is constantly trying to paint that the Coalition Party is destroying basic services from, for example, the most remote Finland, sparsely populated Finland, it is simply not true.”

Left Alliance Li Andersson accused the Coalition Line of varying and Orpo ‘s response was news.

“What was answered here is that the Coalition Party is not committed to maintaining the current service network,” he said.

“It’s easy for you to sit here in Helsinki saying that those walls don’t matter. Of course, those walls matter in smaller locations, because the place is where professionals and services are brought. ”

Also the center of Saarikko believes that the line of the Coalition Party varies.

From the archipelago, local services are a core issue. He said there is researched evidence that Local Services and their strengthening are curbing spending.

“If services run further away, their use will decline. It puts a strain on emergency and specialist care. ”

Prime minister Sanna Marinkin intervened in the discussion.

“It does not seem to be clear about this line of the Coalition Party in relation to SOTE services. Not in relation to these local services, but also in relation to what this reform should aim for. ”

