Regional elections The HS election machine has been released, candidates can still respond

17.12. 17:41

Helsingin Sanomat the election machine has been released. At this stage, it contains the responses of about 4,700 candidates.

Candidates can still respond and thus get involved in the election machine. We will be recruiting new candidates until election week. The last day to respond is Friday, January 21, 2022.

If you are candidate and you have not yet had access to respond, follow these steps:

Party candidate: Check to see if you’ve received an invitation to reply to your email. If not, contact your party.

Candidate for the Electoral Association: we ask the association to contact us by e-mail at vaalikone@sanoma.fi

SANOMAN the newspapers have a common service that answers the questions of the regional election machine. Helsingin Sanomat, Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti, Satakunnan Kansa and a number of local newspapers are involved in the cooperation.