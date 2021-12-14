Regional elections The Coalition Party is the only party to run in the regional elections with full lists of candidates, the center missed its goal

The SDP gathered slightly more candidates than the Coalition did without electoral alliances. The center tried to get the lists full, but fell short of the target by a few hundred candidates.

Coalition has been the only party to have submitted full lists of candidates in all regions since the end of the nomination for the regional elections at the beginning of the year. Full candidate lists mean that the party has amassed a total of 1,711 candidates in 21 welfare areas.

Coalition Party Secretary Kristiina Kokko says the party has about 1,629 of its own candidates and the remaining 82 candidates through electoral alliances. He describes the nomination as successful.

“The situation couldn’t look brighter. The lists are also comprehensive and well thought out, which means I am happy with this success in the nomination process, ”says Kokko.

“On this basis, it is good to start aiming for the number one place in the election.

According to him, there are 21 deputies and a large number of delegates in municipal politics among the members of the Coalition Parliament in the regional elections. There are also “fresh-minded” candidates in each region.

“In addition, military and rescue experts and experts will be highlighted in this election compared to others,” says Kokko.

Sdp reached a slightly higher number of candidates at the national level, which the Coalition collected without electoral alliances. It garnered 1,633 candidates.

“We have the most candidates of all parties and 95% complete lists, which shows that the SDP’s expertise in social and health services is trusted,” the party secretary Antton Rönnholm rejoices in the press release.

The party collected full lists in 15 welfare areas, with the goal of collecting full lists across the country. Head of the SDP Pekka Tuurin according to which the nomination of candidates proved to be the most difficult in the smallest welfare areas.

The SDP also has 21 members of parliament in the regional elections. The Minister of Europe and Corporate Governance is also nominated as one of the party’s ministers Tytti Tuppurainen.

Coalition Party and, like the sdp, the center sought full lists of candidates in the regional elections. Party Secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen says the party garnered just under 1,500 candidates.

“It’s quite realistic [tavoite] it was not for us, ”says Pirkkalainen.

According to the party secretary, the shortfall in the nomination came from Uusimaa and Ostrobothnia, which were divided into several regions.

According to Pirkkalainen, the profit target set in the election is still that the majority of welfare areas would be center-led after the election.

“It is very possible on the basis of this nomination.

Of the downtown MPs in the regional elections, 18 are nominated. About Antti Kaikko with the exception of the central ministers, everyone, ie the party leader, is nominated Annika Saarikko, Antti Kurvinen, Mika Lintilä and Jari Leppä.

Also former central prime ministers Juha Sipilä, Matti Vanhanen and Anneli Jäätteenmäki are included.

Pirkkalainen adds that the lists also include a large number of sote experts and rescue professionals.

“There have been new candidates who have clearly thought,” that this election is an important thing.

Remember of the parliamentary parties, the Greens and the Left Alliance also received more than a thousand candidates for the election. Party Secretary of the Greens Brother Liikanen says the target was exceeded when the party received about 1,070 candidates from its list of candidates.

“In the election election of the Greens, we stated that our goal is to get more than a thousand candidates on the lists. So we are reasonably happy with the situation, ”he says in an email.

The Left Alliance has about 1,180 candidates, which is the party secretary Mikko Koikkalainen close to what was previously thought to be the best possible outcome.

The Christian Democrats also reached close to a thousand candidates, about 940. The election is aimed at at least 50 regional councilors, the head of the organization Mikko Rekimies says by email. All five members of the Christian Democrats are running in the elections.

The RKP’s candidate catcher also exceeded the 300-candidate limit. The movement, for its part, is now running for regional elections with 350 candidates, and the party has candidates in all regions.

“Quite a lot is said that some people did not want to run because they are so strongly opposed to the SOTE reform,” Liike Nytin, chairman Harry Harkimo says in a press release.

About parties it is said that they have attracted a large number of candidates who have not previously worked in politics. These include, for example, social and health professionals, experts or other activists.

The gender distribution of candidates is also even across many parties.

According to the SDP, the party has more women than men running in the regional elections. The proportion of green female candidates is also close to 60 per cent.

The RKP and the Left Alliance are said to have almost as many male and female candidates on their lists. The Coalition Party says that the proportion of female candidates is about 45 per cent.

The election will take place on 23 January. The Helsinki constituency is not involved, and regional elections are not held in Åland either.

In the future, regional elections are to be held together with municipal elections.