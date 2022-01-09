Regional elections Survey: Only one in ten believes that welfare areas improve the availability and quality of services

About 40 percent of those surveyed estimate that the quality and availability of health services will decline.

Only One in ten Finns believes that the availability of social, health and rescue services will improve with the establishment of new welfare areas in their homes, according to a survey by the Municipal Sector Development Foundation (KAKS).

According to the survey, health services are the main concern, with around 40% of respondents estimating a decline in both quality and availability. One third of the respondents believe that no changes will take place and one in six could not assess the matter.

With regard to social services, just over a third believe that availability, accessibility and quality will decline, a third will remain at current levels, and one in five have been able to assess this.

In civil protection, the assessments are more positive than before: 42 per cent believe that the quality and accessibility of services will remain the same, while 29 per cent believe that the deterioration will occur. Likewise, one in five could not assess the matter.

Average Supporters of the SDP and the Greens are more optimistic about the impact of new welfare areas on the availability and quality of services.

“However, even at their highest, less than a quarter estimate that the availability or quality of any service will improve,” the release said.

Proponents of the Center and the Left Alliance have more reservations about the development of services, and supporters of the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party are most pessimistic.

According to the survey, there is some conviction that the availability and quality of health services are deteriorating in densely populated and rural municipalities. When asked about the development of social services in the home community, the views were also pessimistic.

Entrepreneurs and the unemployed were also pessimistic, according to the survey, in addition to which women were mentioned as the most critical of men in all assessments.

Municipal sector the development foundation’s study was conducted by Kantar TNS. 1,014 interviews were conducted for the study.

The respondents represent the population aged 18-79, excluding Åland. The margin of error of the study is less than three percentage points at the level of the entire dataset.

Finland’s first regional elections will be held in exactly two weeks on 23 January.