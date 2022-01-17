Regional elections Sonja Hällfors from the city center won HS’s rhetorical exam, although she felt that time was running out: “I have always had a hard time performing”

Hällfors was the winner among sixteen regional election candidates.

Sipoolainen regional election candidate Sonja Hällfors, 32, (center) won the traditional rhetorical exam of Helsingin Sanomat held on Sunday at Sanomatalo. The rhetorical exam measures the speaking skills of the candidates, which is one of the most important skills of a politician.

Hällfors emerged victorious among the fifteen regional election candidates with his eloquence, which was described in the most praiseworthy speeches of the judges as “almost perfect”. The judges of the exam are a political journalist Unto Hämäläinen and a researcher in social and health policy Liina-Kaisa Tynkkynen.

In his own opinion, Hällfors was not at his best, at least in the finals of the race, as time was running out in preparation for the last, one-minute speech. The first three went better.

“The hardest part of the race was the tight time for the last speech. Just two more minutes would have been enough, I would have had better transitions to the speech then, ”Hällfors said.

Transitions the task was indeed needed, as in just a few minutes a speech had to be built in which both the provincial tax was defended and opposed. In addition, Eppu Normaali’s song had to be quoted in the speech the land of sad songs lyrics. The atmosphere was almost like a reality TV mission.

Mr Hällfors was not entirely happy with the point in which taxes should suffice even when getting snow invites the family in the winter.

He competed in the flat final Leo Village Pocket (left), to whom Hämäläinen would have given the victory. However, President Tynkkysen’s vote was decisive and Hällfors won.

The feelings immediately after the race were baffled.

“This means a lot to me because I’ve always had a hard performance tension. I may not always get the best performance done, but now I succeeded, ”Hällfors said with relief.

“This kind of performance takes a lot of energy from me, but I’ve trained to put myself in scary situations.”

Hällfors works as an influencer communication expert at Finanssiala ry. He has assisted several ministers in parliament and wrote speeches to MPs. That experience was reflected and included in the rhetorical exam.

If Hällfors becomes elected in the regional elections, he intends to focus on family and mental health services. She has a child of one and a half years, so she has become very familiar with the clinic in a couple of years. He also appreciates its services.

“It has become a very concrete part of life. I want to focus on such services. ”

The continuation of the victory evening was already clear: the child’s evening porridge at home and at work, as well as other evening activities.

“If it was normal time, I would have suggested to the other participants that they go alone. But there doesn’t seem to be a place here, not even an open one. ”

Read more: Sonja Hällfors from the city center won HS’s rhetorical exam, although she felt that time was running out: “I have always had a hard time performing”