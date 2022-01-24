Regional elections Sdp’s Aki Lindén was second in the final meters in the fight for the title of the whole country’s rake: “Well, that is over”

Aki Lindén has been speculated to be one of the strongest ministerial candidates when Krista Kiuru (sd), the Minister for Family and Basic Services, is on family leave. “I’m completely silent about this,” he says.

Congressman and a recent regional commissioner Who is Linden (sd) answers his phone clearly from his home in Turku on Monday.

The day after the first regional election in history, there is reason to smile: Lindén received the second largest number of votes in the country, 7,701 votes.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson only passed at the end of the count and won the national rake title by 94 votes.

“Of course when I was the first, then it was a bit that … well now that was over. But it is said that silver is not a shame, ”Lindén jokes.

Lindén says she expected good, though not such a good result. He has also analyzed the reasons for his popularity. Ready for a detailed listing of things.

“I’m not really that kind of humble.”

Lindén has worked, among other things, as the director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland and as the CEO of Hus.

Important the advantage for Lindén, 69, was that he played very strongly in his own field in the regional elections focusing on sote services.

Lindén has a long career behind her in the field of healthcare. He has worked, among other things, as the director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland and as the CEO of Hus.

In addition, Lindén is the head of the Social Security Committee in the Social Affairs and Health Committee. He has become known as a leading commentator on social issues in public.

Lindén thinks that his popularity may also have been boosted by the fact that the SDP raised him to a prominent role in his campaigning in Southwest Finland.

The other parties included the toughest top politicians: the chairmen of the Coalition Party, the center and the Left Alliance, and the basic Finns the chairman of the parliamentary group.

Of these, Lindén clearly overtook all but Li Andersson in the votes.

Lindén must have been boosted by the Turku mayor’s competition last summer, where he was a candidate for the SDP and the fact that other SDP MPs from Southwest Finland were not running.

Add to this the fact that Lindote’s winning analysis is complete.

Moreover, he did not celebrate the election result. A glass of red wine went in the evening after all.

Linden the party sdp reached a result of 19.3 per cent and a second place in the regional elections. The reading was better than the municipal and parliamentary elections. Lindén’s analysis is that the result was “average”.

He still regrets that the SDP failed to brand itself more clearly as a defender of local services.

“We kind of gave Local Services a little too voluntarily to the center right from the start,” he says.

The center managed to get its message prominently through the election that it wants at least one sote station in each municipality.

In addition, the Sdp should have highlighted Linden’s model of self-medication even more, which was certainly discussed during the campaign. The idea of ​​the GP model is that patients retain familiar treatment contacts who know their history.

“According to research data, it means that hospital and emergency visits are reduced and even human health is better,” Lindén explains.

He believes that if the Sdp had been better profiled on these two issues, support could have been even greater.

Now Lindén is therefore the regional commissioner. In addition, he is the Turku City Councilor and Member of Parliament. In other words, he has a triple role, as with many elected delegates.

Lindén says he is a regular in the city council, but he plans to invest heavily in the regional council because it is his own field.

“It’s just a matter of time management, there’s no conflict of interest here,” he says.

The city council should advocate for the citizens, the wider region, and as a member of parliament, among other things, decide on financial resources. Can’t there be contradictions?

“I do not run the cause of any organization or city, but the cause of the citizens and the same people outside the borders of Turku. And these organizations don’t even fight for the same money, ”Lindén replies.

In Parliament Lindén has a reputation as a hard expert in his field and a driving force in the SOTE Committee. His expertise is commended by both his own and rival parties.

In the SDP, he has spared both MPs and election candidates in SOTO matters.

In matters of interest in particular, Lindén has been portrayed as the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) as a representative of a strict line. “Kiuru’s loyal warrior,” describes one MP.

Lindén says that he himself defended Kiuru’s line both in public and in private discussions.

“Yes, we have had a very close relationship.”

As for Kiuru will be Lindén’s name is often mentioned speculation about this ministerial leave during family leave. The election is scheduled to be made at a party council meeting this week.

“Well, I really don’t answer that,” Lindén says when asked about ministerial desires.

“I’m completely silent about this.”

Its Lindén still says he has no political goals other than to defend public health services.

“I am running public social and health care, which in Finland is not as good as it should be when I compare many other [maan] health care. ”

“I’m not aiming for any stations, I have a mission.”

Who? ■ Aki Lindén (b.1952) is a first-term MP from Turku. Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs. ■ Turku City Councilor and Regional Councilor in the Welfare Region of Southwest Finland. ■ Previously served as the CEO of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District and as the Director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland. ■ Doctor of Political Science and Master of Political Science. ■ The family includes a spouse and two adult children.

Read more: A completely unknown 27-year-old covered both ministers and party leaders – This is the election sensation of Henrik Wickström from Inkoo

Read more: Li Andersson of the Left Alliance was past the Sdp’s Aki Lindén in the number of votes – A surprise name from Inkoo was added to the ranks