Regional elections Rural Future: Half of voters do not know what to decide in a regional election

Over half of the voters do not know what matters will be decided by the councils elected in the January regional elections, according to a survey conducted by the Rural Future.

More than 52 per cent of the respondents living outside Helsinki could not tell in the survey which matters will be decided by the regional councils in the future. One third were aware of matters falling within the decision-making power of regional councils and just over 14% could not say.

The first regional elections will be held on 23 January. In regional elections, regional councils are elected for new welfare areas. Regional elections will not be held in Helsinki, where the city will continue to be responsible for social and health services.

Inquiry according to 68 percent of those living outside Helsinki plan to vote in regional elections. In Uusimaa, the turnout is higher than in the rest of the country.

According to the Rural Future, the level of education of the respondents significantly affected their knowledge of regional elections. About 43 percent of academically educated knew what to decide in regional elections, but only less than a quarter of those with basic education.

More than 1,000 Finns responded to the survey by random sampling.