Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties)

A few days and we vote in Lombardy and Lazio. Latest sentiments from the parties…

Brothers of Italy hopes to exceed 30% in Lazio, but fears in Lombardy to stop below the datum of Policies around 25%.

League optimistic about Lombardy, Salvini is convinced of recovering from 13.3% of the Politics (16-18% dreams). Cautious optimism also on Lazio.

Come on Italy he fears an even limited decline with respect to Policies.

Great concern in Pd with the fear of remaining below 20% in both Regions.

M5S optimistic about Lazio, where he runs alone, but pessimistic about Lombardy.

Third Pole convinced to confirm the results of the Policies.

