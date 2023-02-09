Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties)
A few days and we vote in Lombardy and Lazio. Latest sentiments from the parties…
Brothers of Italy hopes to exceed 30% in Lazio, but fears in Lombardy to stop below the datum of Policies around 25%.
League optimistic about Lombardy, Salvini is convinced of recovering from 13.3% of the Politics (16-18% dreams). Cautious optimism also on Lazio.
Come on Italy he fears an even limited decline with respect to Policies.
Great concern in Pd with the fear of remaining below 20% in both Regions.
M5S optimistic about Lazio, where he runs alone, but pessimistic about Lombardy.
Third Pole convinced to confirm the results of the Policies.
