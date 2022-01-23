Regional elections Power belongs to the people party gaining ten representatives in regional councils: “Here we must praise efficiency,” the researcher commented

Power belongs to the people, with 1.3 percent of the vote, compared with 99.8 percent in the regional election.

23.1. 23:44 | Updated 0:38

Power belongs to the people, the party was getting ten representatives in the regional councils, when almost all, or 99.8 per cent, of the votes were cast on the night before Monday.

At this point, the Power belongs to the people party had 1.3 percent of the vote counted.

Party candidates Kari Virtanen, Heli Rämäkkö, Tuukka Mäkiranta, Tiina Keskimäki, Cia Grönberg, Eetu Tuovila, Tiina Metsäranta, Niina Valtanen, Linda Hagström and Seppo Hakulinen were going through.

Virtanen was a candidate in Pirkanmaa, Rämäkkö in Southern Ostrobothnia, Mäkiranta in Northern Ostrobothnia, Keskimäki in Vantaa and Kerava, Hakulinen in Central Uusimaa, Valtanen in Satakunta, Hagström in Central Ostrobothnia, Grönberg in Western Uusimaa, Metsäranta in Kanta-Häme and Tuovila in Central Finland

Virtanen seemed to have received the most votes. After 99.8 percent of the votes were counted, Virtanen had 1,798 votes.

The party rose at a brisk pace during the falland now it has 27 local branches from Espoo to Rovaniemi.

University researcher Emilia Palonen According to the University of Helsinki, the success of the Power belongs to the people party is above all about the low voting threshold.

Nonetheless, he finds it impressive how quickly the party has managed to mobilize a gang like opponents of the vaccine.

“Yes, efficiency must be praised here. This was already reflected in the way the party put together the necessary supporter cards in record time. ”

According to Palonen’s assessment, the municipal councilors who have resigned or been expelled from basic Finns, many of whom have found a new home for the party, are also part of the party’s success. Ano Turtiaisen in the manner of.

Turtiainen himself was not a candidate in the election.

Although the party often personifies its chairman in public, at least in Turtiainen’s hometown of Juva, its success was by no means exceptional. There Power belongs to the people received 1.1 percent support.