Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Regional elections Party leaders in Ilta-Sanomat's election exam – Live broadcast right now

January 11, 2022
In Ilta-Sanomat’s exam, party leaders are asked questions sent in advance by citizens.

Evening News will hold a regional election exam for party leaders on Tuesday, which will also be broadcast live by HS.

The exam is held in two parts. The Minister of Education is being examined first Li Andersson (left), Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (rkp) and the opposition Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry Harkimo (species).

From 5 pm to 6.30 pm, it will be the turn of the chairmen of the five largest parties. At that time, the Prime Minister will be examined Sanna Marin (sd), opposition leaders Riikka Purra (ps) and Petteri Orpo (Kok), Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (Central) and Vice-Chair of the Greens Iiris Suomela.

Advance voting for the regional elections will begin tomorrow, Wednesday.

