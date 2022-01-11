Regional elections More than 80 percent of the regional election candidates were nominated in the last municipal election

Almost a third of the candidates sit as municipal councilors somewhere in Finland. “It’s hard for parties to find new candidates,” says policy researcher Sami Borg.

Regional election campaign the current parties have resorted to a familiar crowd in their candidacy. More than 80 percent of the candidates in the January regional elections were also running in the municipal elections in the summer of 2021, according to a report by Helsingin Sanomat.

Almost every third of the regional election candidates are elected or seated municipal councilors.

The most Candidates from basic Finns have a background in the municipal elections, of whom about 94 per cent were candidates in the last municipal elections, Helsingin Sanomat reports. Of the Christian Democrats, about 83 percent of the regional election candidates and 82 percent of the Left Alliance and Social Democrats both participated in the municipal elections.

About 80 percent of the same candidate names are offered by the Center, the Greens and the Coalition Party.

About parliamentary parties the least number of the same names are on the Liike Nyt lists, where just over half, or about 52 percent, were nominated in last summer’s municipal elections. On the NCB’s lists, about 74 per cent of the regional election candidates are also available for positions of trust in municipal elections.

The percentages for municipal elections are not entirely accurate, as candidates have been compared by name and names may have changed between elections.

Politics investigator Sami Borg says the parties are clearly having difficulty finding new candidates for the regional elections.

“There is no new candidate reserve for the regional elections”Borg estimates.

Familiar candidates are an easy choice for the voter.

“A voter is happy to choose someone he or she knows in advance and can identify with. On the other hand, it is good that at least 20% have new faces, ”says Sami Borg.

On offer Less than a third of the current regional election candidates, or 31.6 per cent, sit on the council of a city or municipality. Even in these statistics, Perussuomalainen is at the forefront, with 44 per cent of the candidates being municipal councilors.

41 per cent of the candidates for the regional elections in the city center are municipal councilors and 38 per cent of the candidates of the Coalition Party.

According to Borg, the background of the municipal council shows that the task of the regional council is quite demanding.

“It is natural that those who have experience in municipal tasks apply to regional councils,” says Borg.

Great of the parties, the Greens (18 per cent), the Christian Democrats (22 per cent) and the Left Alliance (23 per cent) are the least likely to sit on the council. About one in five of these candidates’ parties therefore sit on the council.

The middle caste is the Social Democrats, with 37 per cent of the regional election candidates sitting in municipal councils and the NCP, with 36 per cent of the regional election candidates being municipal councilors.

“When the municipal elections were recently, the same people have a lower-than-usual threshold to run in the regional elections. It also seems that the financial investment in the regional elections is lower than in the municipal elections, ”Borg estimates.

In the regional elections a total of 10,584 people are nominated, of whom 55 per cent are men and 45 per cent women. The average age of candidates on election day is 50 years.

Women tend to be decision makers a little younger than men. The average age of men on election day is 51 years and that of women 48 years.