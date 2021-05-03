These will be the first consultations to measure the acceptance of the Government after Brexit and its handling of the pandemic. The focus of attention is on the possible consolidation of majorities for the independentistas in Scotland and the Mayor of London.

Like so many life issues, the Covid-19 pandemic also forced regional elections in the country, scheduled for 2020, to be postponed until 2021.

Due to the impact that the virus has had on the day-to-day life of the population, on the economy and on public finances, this will, of course, be the big issue when voting and incidentally, it will not only be an examination to the management of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but of regional governments.

And it is that, ignoring the public health guidelines ordered from London, and decreeing different confinements and rules in each region of the country, the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have exercised, more than ever, their power emphasizing their differences with the Johnson Government.

The scuffle has been especially evident between London and Edinburgh, which, although they maintain a tense calm, the result of these elections may confront them again if the predictions of the polls are fulfilled for the independentistas.

In addition to Scotland, Wales will also elect its parliament, while England will elect 12 mayors from different regions. London will also elect Mayor and City Assembly.

But in addition 39 police commissioners and councils will be appointed nationwide.

“This is, without a doubt, the set of elections that would be seen, at least in part, as a trial of the Government in handling the pandemic,” says Tony Travers, professor of British politics at the London School of Economics, who highlights which will be the first elections after Brexit.

Scotland’s attempt for independence

The result that these elections leave in Scotland is the one that is generating the most nervousness in Downing Street. If the independentistas conquer the majorities, their project of leaving the United Kingdom would be closer and closer and closer, putting the stability of the Union at risk, since Northern Ireland or Wales could also imitate that path.

Polls predict a landslide victory with 61 percent for the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), led by Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose main promise is independence and then possibly joining the European Union.

"I can never thank you enough for the sacrifices you've made … your votes can give me, and a re-elected@theSNPgovernment, the strength we need to keep Scotland safe. " – Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 2, 2021



Added to the other pro-independence parties, they would win up to 80 of the 129 seats in the Edinburgh Parliament. Then the legal and political process could be started to hold a new referendum. In the first, held in 2014, he won to stay within the United Kingdom.

Attempting to steal votes from the SNP, in recent weeks, a former ally of Nicola Sturgeon and former chief minister, Alex Salmond, removed from public life while responding to allegations of sexual harassment that have already been clarified, launched his ALBA party, but experts believe who has little chance of having a leading role.

In dialogue with international correspondents in London, Salmond explained that unlike the Scottish National Party, ALBA “will seek independence immediately.”

Unlike the situation in Catalonia in 2017, the Scottish independentists want, from the beginning, a legal consultation so as not to diminish its legitimacy. This requires the authorization of the British Parliament.

London, on the way to re-election

The British capital has for years been a stronghold of the Labor party, which is the one that leads the opposition in the country.

London is considered one of the most important capitals in the world, with a population of more than 9 million people, and a budget of 19 billion pounds.

“It has moved steadily towards the Labor party in recent years, even as other parts of England have turned to the Conservatives,” Institute for Government senior researcher Akash Paun told France 24.

Its current mayor, the Labor and Muslim Sadiq Khan, who was elected in 2016, is seeking his re-election with a high chance of succeeding, despite the fact that he will have to compete with 19 other candidates, a record number.

It's so important to vote on Thursday – and I'm really encouraged by the support and conversations I'm having with Londoners across our city. Every vote matters. But the warmest welcome on the campaign trail today has been from Luna! 😍#VoteLabour🌹 #TeamKhan💫 – Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 2, 2021



“None of the other candidates have really made a big impression on the campaign. So it would be a big surprise to see more than a second victory for the current mayor, ”adds Paun.

Among the urgent issues, in addition to the recovery of the economy after the pandemic, safety for the population in general, but for women in particular, after the murder of the young Sarah Everard, and the increase in clashes with knives, are priority.

“Supporting business and reopening the economy, for example, the entertainment, hospitality and tourism sectors, which have suffered greatly as a result of the coronavirus, will be one of the most pressing issues facing the mayor after the elections,” explains Paun.

And it is that tourism is an important source of income for the capital. London is one of the favorite destinations with more than 21 million visitors a year during 2019. Tourism has fallen by 74 percent.

Among other priorities is the construction of new homes with affordable prices for the majority of the inhabitants, which continues to be one of the pending of all the mayors that the city has had.

Exam for Boris

They are regional elections, but it is understood that it will be a scrutiny of the management of the premier, whose perception has improved since the United Kingdom began to take a significant advantage over other European countries in vaccination against Covid-19.

Obviously this factor will play an important role in the elections. “You can have a beer outside, see your friends and that will affect the national mood and in that context the government can do better than we expect,” explains Professor Sarah Hobolt of the London School of Economics.

However, Johnson’s favorability has been clouded by the recent scandals that have plagued him and that may have an impact both on his government and on the possible results of the Conservative Party, of which he is head, in these consultations.

A publication of the Daily Mail unleashed a storm after, citing a government source, assured that Johnson would have said in October 2020 that he would rather let the “bodies of dead people (by Covid-19) pile up by the thousands rather than decree the third confinement ”. Words that the premier has denied over and over again.

In addition to the controversy, which is growing, over the payment of the remodeling of the official apartment in which he lives at 11 Downing Street.

According to his former star adviser, Johnson considered asking a Conservative Party donor to secretly pay for the bill. Fact for which the Electoral Commission has already opened a formal investigation. The only certainty is that there is still no clarity on the price or who paid it.

Both Johnson and his ministers have used as their defense, the letter that “those issues” are of little interest to the people who are most interested in the advances in vaccination, but the truth is that only after the elections on Super Thursday It will be known how much the controversies around the conduct of the country’s leader weigh heavily.