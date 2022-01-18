Regional elections In the regional elections, 26.3 per cent of those entitled to vote voted in advance

Tuesday was the last day of advance voting.

In the regional elections has voted in advance by just over a million people, or 26.3 per cent of those eligible to vote. Tuesday was the last day of advance voting.

The highest turnout was in the South Savo welfare area, where the turnout rose to 31 per cent. The turnout was highest in the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas, where 19.4 per cent of those entitled to vote went to the polls.

In the last municipal elections, 33.1 per cent of those entitled to vote voted in advance. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, 36.6 per cent of those entitled to vote voted in advance.

Election day is Sunday, January 23, when you can still vote. The results of the elections will be confirmed by the regional election commissions on 26 January, and the councils will take office on 1 March.

In the regional elections, representatives are elected to the regional councils of 21 welfare areas. Helsinki residents and Ålanders cannot vote in regional elections.