The battle continues between Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni over the regional elections in Sardinia. The League, in fact, insists on the confirmation of Christian Solinas as president of the Region while Fratelli d'Italia is aiming for another horse, Paolo Truzzu, whose candidacy will be made official over the weekend. ”Solinas? For us, Truzzu is the best candidate”, cuts short in Transatlantico, at Montecitorio, the Sardinian deputy and president of the Chamber's Transport commission, Salvatore Deidda, who announces: “On Saturday in Quartu Sant'Elena, an Fdi conference will be held, where Truzzu's candidacy as governor will be presented and the allies Fi and Lega have also been invited”.

Fabio Rampelli explains why Via della Scrofa supports Truzzu: “I remember that two years ago in Sicily there were regional elections, Nello Musumeci was governor and the allies considered that he was not suitable for the second mandate. In the end Fdi, having appreciated the circumstances, had to give up its position. Not only did he give in, but he couldn't even express a candidate of his own. I don't understand why we are surprised, after having hit a governor in office two years ago, at the fact that we want to think about better solutions for these regional elections…”.