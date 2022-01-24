Regional elections In Kouvola, 96 per cent of the votes went to candidates from Kouvola – See the search engine in which municipality the most were taken home

Voting for a candidate in your home community was popular in regional elections. In Kouvola and Vantaa, among others, almost all the votes went to the candidates of their own city.

In Kouvola candidates from Kouvola were voted in the regional elections. As many as 96 percent of Kouvola’s votes went to their hometown candidates.

Kouvola was by no means the only municipality that favored candidates from its own municipality. The HS reduced the share of voters in all municipalities participating in the regional elections, and in more than 80 municipalities, candidates from their own municipality received more than 80 percent of the vote. A total of 292 municipalities participated in the elections.

In addition to Kouvola, the candidates in their own municipality collected a large share of the votes in Vantaa and Savonlinna, among others. 95 per cent of those entitled to vote in Vantaa voted for the Vantaa-based candidate. In Savonlinna, 93 per cent of the votes went to candidates from Savonlinna.

Candidate for the rake from Savonlinna to Liike Nytin, specialist-dentist Panu Peitsaro assesses Sunday night In an interview with HSthat defending one’s own hospital made the people of Savonlinna vote for a candidate in their hometown.

“Yes, this has to say that there is a lot of concern here in the Savonlinna region about whether the hospital will remain here. There are two welfare areas in Finland, Southern Savonia and Lapland, with two hospital districts and two hospitals, ”said Peitsaro, who defended Savonlinna Hospital.

Election Investigator Sami Borg Right on the eve of the election, the University of Tampere drew attention to the fact that many seemed to have chosen a candidate from their own municipality.

“However, based on preliminary results, it would appear that locality has been an important value for voters, even more important than the party population. It has been better to vote for a candidate from your own village than to vote for your own party, ”Borg said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday evening.

Forwhether the municipality voted for candidates for its own municipality is relevant to the municipal regional council seats.

In Aka, for example, with more than 16,000 inhabitants, only 59 per cent of Achaeans voted for their own municipal candidates. Akaa is the largest municipality that was completely left without a regional commissioner.

The least number of candidates from their own municipality were voted in Pyhäranta. There, less than 30 percent of the vote went to candidates from St. Petersburg. Pyhäranta does not have any representatives in the regional council either.

In the regional elections, power was concentrated in many places in large cities, and 51 municipalities were left without a delegate at all. On the other hand, some smaller municipalities received more delegates than large cities in relation to the population of the municipality.

