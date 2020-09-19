In Italy, the moderately left ruling party PD is under pressure. A defeat in the regional elections would have symbolic significance.

ROME taz | Elections in seven of Italy’s 20 regions, plus a constitutional referendum on the downsizing of the two chambers of parliament: on Sunday and Monday, the citizens of the country are called to make decisions that have far-reaching consequences for the national government in Rome under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte can.

In the referendum, the whole of Italy is called to the polls Regional elections the citizens of Aosta Valley and Liguria in the north-west, Veneto in the north-east, Tuscany and Marche in central Italy and Campania and Puglia in the south. This test takes place in a cross-section through the whole of Italy, and the regions affected make up a good third of the total population with 21 million inhabitants.

For this reason alone, the two votes will also be a test of national importance for the governing coalition. Your two most important partners, the anti-establishment movement Movimento5Stelle (M5S – 5-Star Movement) and the moderate left Partito Democratico (PD), see themselves affected by the two votes in very different ways.

For the M5S with its front man, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the constitutional referendum counts above all. The downsizing of the House of Representatives from 630 to 400, the Senate from 315 to 200 seats has always been a matter close to the heart of the movement, which wants to demonstrate its iron will to cut back the “political caste” and the costs it incurs. In the first government under Giuseppe Conte, in office from June 2018 to August 2019, which was supported by a coalition between the M5S and the right-wing populist Lega under Salvini, the five stars pushed their project forward with the Plazet der Lega.

The five-star movement could only be won over to an alliance with the PD in Liguria

When Salvini then broke this government, when the M5S continued to rule with the PD from September 2019, again under Conte, it made the final approval of the project a condition for the new coalition. In fact, in October 2019, all parties in parliament approved the constitutional reform with a few opposing votes.

Actually, that should make things clear. But in the forefront among representatives of the left, including from civil society, there have been stomach pains in recent months against what they consider to be a purely populist reform – such as the “sardine” movement that took place in the regional elections in Emilia Romagna last winter successfully mobilized against Salvini’s Lega. A large part of the right-wing electorate, on the other hand, sees the opportunity to miss a lesson with a no from the Conte government and the five stars. The outcome should therefore be far tighter than expected.

The race in the regional elections is completely open, and the PD under its chairman Nicola Zingaretti is particularly under pressure. So far, it rules in four regions: Tuscany, Marche, Apulia and Campania. But victory only seems certain in Campania.

Against this background, PD leader Zingaretti has done everything in recent months to win the five stars for regional electoral alliances. In the end, the vote for the regional president decides, not for the individual party lists: Those who are ahead not only win the presidency, but also receive a majority bonus in the regional parliament. But the M5S could only be won for an alliance in Liguria, which was previously ruled by the right, in which the M5S-PD coalition has little chance of victory.

Lega has hopes for Tuscany

Especially in Tuscany, which has always been ruled by the left and was once considered “red”, a defeat against the right would have high symbolic significance. Salvini sends a young woman into the race with Susanna Ceccardi. In 2016, the 33-year-old succeeded in wresting the 45,000-inhabitant municipality of Cascina from the left, a city in which the “reds” surely got over 50 percent a decade ago. She is now supposed to repeat the Lega miracle at the regional level, and according to the latest opinion polls she is almost on a par with the PD candidate – although a good 60 percent of Tuscans confirm their previous regional government does a good job.

Such figures also reflect the fact that the majority of Italians is satisfied with the work of the government in the corona crisis, that Prime Minister Conte himself has extremely good popularity ratings – but that this does not translate into growing approval for the governing parties. These parties, first and foremost the PD, dread the idea that in the end they could just hold Campania. But the government camp is preparing: from all sides it is reported that the vote for the national government is irrelevant. But nobody in Rome likes to believe this.