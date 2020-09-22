The moderate left can hold its own in the regional elections in Italy. As in Tuscany, the right-wing parties are being severely dampened.

One side was able to record a draw that felt like a big victory, while the other a small victory that seemed like a bitter defeat: after the constitutional referendum and the regional elections that were held in Italy on Sunday and Monday, there were beaming faces in the case of the moderate left Partito Democratico (PD) and the five stars, which together carry the government under Giuseppe Conte, gloomy faces, on the other hand, in the right-wing bloc led by Matteo Salvini’s Lega.

“3: 3” was the headline of various newspapers on Tuesday, as if a soccer match had taken place. In six regions, voters had to choose their presidents and parliaments, and Salvini had dreamed of a right-wing march, of victory in five of them. But nothing came of the march, because the PD managed to hold three of the previously ruled regions: Tuscany, Apulia and Campania. Only the brands were lost to the rights: This was the small victory Salvini was not happy about.

The victories of the PD, on the other hand, were anything but natural. The right-wing alliance stood united, while the government camp marched separately: The five stars simply couldn’t bring themselves to form an electoral alliance with the PD. But since the citizens of Italy elect their regional presidents directly, the risk of a nationwide defeat by the right was extremely high. In the end, however, both in Tuscany and Apulia, the left-wing candidates were close to 50 percent and clearly ahead of their right-wing competitors.

This was mainly due to the fact that the left-wing electorate got up in the face of the specific threat: voter turnout rose significantly. It was also because the PD, in Nicola Zingaretti, has anything but charismatic chairman, who, however, stubbornly follows his compass both in his own party and in the coalition under Conte, with the course of always emphasizing the unifying elements To stir up arguments and internal conflicts. Obviously, that goes down with your own base.

Conte emerges from the vote as the winner

While the PD can be happy all round, the result for the Moviment5Stelle (M5S) is mixed. The constitutional referendum on reducing the number of seats in parliament was the baby of the M5S: Actually, only they wanted this reform against the “political caste”. The five stars can count as a success that in the end the participation was unexpectedly high at over 50 percent, and that 70 percent approved the reform.

On the other hand, their result in the regional elections was more gloomy: they gave way across the country. The election turned back into a right-left contest, and this showed them that in such a situation there was little room for a “third force”. The voices of those in the M5S who wanted a stable alliance with the PD are likely to get louder now.

On the other hand, all those who have already been sawing on the chair of Prime Minister Conte should fall silent. He wasn’t up for election, but he emerged as the clear winner from the vote. The right has lost the reasons to call for quick new elections, but also on the left those conspirators * who would have liked to exchange Conte (as well as Zingaretti at the head of the PD) have to mothball their plans first. The center-left has not yet emerged from the defensive against the Salvini right – but it now has a far better chance of facing Salvini.