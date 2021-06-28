The extreme right did not manage to conquer the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in southern France, the only one that seemed to be able to win the Marine Le Pen movement. The defeat is even greater as they failed to win in any of the 13 regions of the country. The same happened to the party of President Emmanuel Macron, which lamented the high abstention rate.

Neither Marine le Pen nor Emmanuel Macron won in any of the 13 regions of France in the elections this Sunday, June 27.

Le Pen’s Agrupación Nacional (RN) party and Macron’s La República en Marcha (LREM) failed in the regional elections in which the classic parties of the right and left dominated: The Republicans (LR) and the Socialist Party (PS) respectively. .

While the left remains in power in five of the 13 metropolitan regions despite their long crisis, the Conservatives retained the seven territories they controlled in 2015.

Again, in this second round of the regional elections, as well as in the first, there was a large abstention, with a participation of only 35 percent of the population eligible to vote.

The far right is outside all regions of France

Former LR member Thierry Mariani failed this Sunday in his race to conquer the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (Paca) region, the only stronghold that the far-right party seemed able to win.

The winner was Renaud Muselier from LR and who, with just a brief stint in Paris as Secretary of State, managed to stop Le Pen’s far-right wave. This 62-year-old doctor has dedicated his entire political life to the local sphere in that region, which Mariani does not have.

Despite an advantage of 4.5 points in the first round (36.4% against 31.9%), RN’s Mariani lost against Muselier, who won by almost 15 points, with 57.3% of the votes.

Muselier was clever in creating a list of center-right unity between the traditional right (LR) and politicians linked to the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Although the move was criticized by his party, it ended up being useful in achieving victory.

After his feat, Muselier dismissed the idea that his list was the index of a “policy of recomposition” between LR and LREM, Macron’s party, as Prime Minister Jean Castex had previously said at the beginning of May, causing a true drama within the republican party.

The LR candidate received the support of many personalities from the political sphere: from the former LR president, Nicolas Sarkozy, to his socialist successor, François Hollande.

Macron regretted the abstentionism in the regionals

Through his spokesman, Gabriel Attal, President Macron regretted the lack of participation in the regional elections and the loss for his party, LREM, in the Paca region and in the rest of the regions of France.

“It is very hard to establish yourself locally when you are a new political party,” Attal said to explain the failure of the party founded by Macron in 2017 during the presidential elections for his conquest of the Elysee.

During the interview with French media, Attal added that the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic also worked against so that there was an abstention of about 66 percent. “The voters did not have these elections in mind,” he said.

In addition, the spokesman criticized “the triumphalism” of two politicians who won on Sunday: conservatives Xavier Bertrand (re-elected in the Hautes-de-France region) and Valérie Pécresse (in the Île-de-France region). “There has been too much triumphalism and I have heard little about mass abstention” from nearly two-thirds of the electorate, Attal said.

With Reuters, AFP and local media