Marine Le Pen launches the new challenge. The leader of the French right is favored in the polls for the French regional elections on Sunday, considered a test ahead of the presidential elections of 2022. The polls show Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National able to conquer several territories, while La République en Marche of Emmanuel Macron plays the card of positive management of the last phase of the pandemic, with the early relaxation of health rules.

Regional elections France, latest polls

According to the latest polls, in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region, the candidate of the National Grouping (RN), Thierry Mariani, is given a clear advantage at 41% over that of Les Republicains (LR, right), Renaud Muselier, at 34. %, and winner in the event of a ballot on June 27. Also in the Grand Est the candidate RN Laurent Jacobelli is ahead of the outgoing right-wing president of the region, Jean Rottner.

Regional elections France, Marine Le Pen in the lead

Le Pen’s party is in the lead in voting intentions in the regions of Burgundy Franche-Comté, Center Val de Loire, Occitania. A good result is also in sight in the Upper France region and in Brittany, where historically the far-right party was little voted. The numbers in favor of Le Pen’s party fuel the nervousness of the majority, which underlined the situation of “extreme political confusion” that prevails in France and does not hesitate to attack the far right.

Marine Le Pen changes line and becomes more moderate

Marine Le Pen also focuses on a new image and a new line: much more moderate and much less extremist. More liberal and reassuring, in the declared attempt to conquer the electorate of the classical and moderate right, the one that remained essentially without the Republicans and that perhaps was disappointed by Macron. Possible undertaking? It would certainly seem less difficult than in the past.

Among the novelties of these expected elections is the participation of civic lists on which candidates from conspiracy circles are included. For the newspaper Le Figaro, the official objective of these initiatives is “to put the citizen back at the center of the democratic process”, but in reality many support anti-coronavirus vaccine and anti-mask positions.