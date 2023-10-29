The regional elections in Colombia are today, October 29. Elections that are preceded by a political panorama with the presence of traditional clans and elites, an uptick in insecurity and complaints filed due to irregularities. Yesterday, October 28, an incident of political intolerance occurred in one of the headquarters of the National Registry in the northeast of the country and one person lost their life.

On Saturday, October 28, one day before the regional elections in Colombia, one person died and four others were injured in an attack on the facilities and staff of the National Registry, the body that organizes the elections, in the municipality of Gamarra, in the department of Cesar, in the north of the country.

The Colombian Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, indicated that the person who died in the attack was an official of the entity. “Unfortunately, in the fire that occurred, one of them took refuge in a bathroom (…) it could have been due to drowning, it could have been due to the fire, and she lost her life.”

Velasco also reported that of the four injured people, two were officials from the National Registry headquarters in Gamarra and two were police officers. At the same time, he stated that all of them “are fine” and “are being cared for” by medical officials.

The incident on October 28 occurred, according to the official, when “apparently a group of citizens who were protesting because their candidate had been stripped of his endorsement on October 16 by the National Electoral Council (CNE), went to the Registry Office to make a protest that overflowed into unusual violence.”

During the incident, the “criminals threw gasoline at the Registry Office, which was being protected by the Police and then set it on fire,” Velasco stated. He also said that the riot “was previously prepared” and that those involved had already been identified. The headquarters of the institution was destroyed, just hours before the regional and local elections began in the Latin American country.

According to local authorities, the disqualified candidacy was that of Fernando Márquez, a member of the En Marcha political party, for having signed public contracts a year before the elections. Regarding what happened, Márquez stated: “That is not the way, people, the way is democracy.” He “strongly” rejected the outbreak of violence and asked for the protection of the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office after receiving complaints on his social networks about what happened.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, also spoke out regarding what happened and questioned the decision of the National Electoral Council for having disqualified the candidate shortly before the elections: “There are reasonable times to make decisions and comply with the law and the Constitution. Not making these decisions in a timely manner and going so far as to disqualify candidates on the eve of an election when political tension in a municipality is at its maximum is to intensify these passions and unleash violence,” said the president.

Allegations of irregularities

On Saturday, the Colombian Ministry of the Interior reported that it had received 4,177 complaints of irregularities in the elections. The concerns were filed with the Immediate Reception Unit for Electoral Transparency.

The complaints involve irregular conduct, such as political intervention by public servants, electoral transhumance (registering in a territory other than residential), violation of the Electoral Propaganda Regime, corruption of the voter, constraint of the voter and complaints of threats.

The departments where this type of complaints are most frequently reported are Antioquia (484, southwest) and Cundinamarca (466, center). The 4,177 irregularities were filed as follows: 2,027 were made through the Electoral Observation Mission platform, 1,396 by email and 658 through the digital platform of the Ministry of the Interior.

Mauricio Varela, coordinator of the Electoral Observation Mission, assured that “the main complaints have referred to irregularities in the service of public officials, advertising and the media.”

The vote comes in a climate of intense violence, reflected in the most recent reports from the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office, which reported that more than 36% of Colombia’s municipalities face an extreme or high risk of violence during the elections. 13% more compared to the 2019 regional elections.

According to data from the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pares), 37 people have been murdered during regional and local campaigns, and at least 51 have suffered an attack. After this uptick in violence – not only against the candidates but also against citizens – Colombians will have to elect their leaders and public officials this October 29 for the period 2024-2027.

Traditionalism and new political forces confront each other at the polls

Colombians are called to the polls this Sunday and will choose their new mayors, governors and legislators for the coming years in elections seen as a barometer for the mandate of Petro, the nation’s first left-wing president.

“There is a combination of factors. The opposition and traditional political sectors have tried to sell the elections as a referendum on the president and I believe that many votes will be like that,” said Ariel Ávila, senator of the Green Alliance.

Colombia’s political landscape still has a constant presence of traditional clans that have sought a way to always be present in power, whether through alliances, coalitions or through political dolphins.

And some voices indicate that the elections will also test the power of the traditional parties. In that sense, Ávila, also a political analyst, pointed out the weight that the regional elections could have regarding the next presidential elections. “There is a very big dispute between the traditional elites and the new political forces” and indicates that after the victory of the Historical Pact in 2022, “the majority of the historical chiefs have returned to the regions. Without a doubt, what is at stake here is the 2026 presidential campaign,” he stated.

According to the latest survey by the National Consulting Center (CNC), in the country’s capital, the New Liberalism candidate, Carlos Fernando Galán, would become the successor of the current mayor, Claudia López without the need for a runoff. In another of the most important cities, Medellín, the Mayor’s Office would go to the former right-wing presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez, who has a voting intention of 65%, according to the CNC.

With EFE, Reuters and local media