Petro defies tradition and votes from the school where he did so as a citizen

President Gustavo Petro exercised his right to vote early in the morning, after the official opening of the polls at 8:00 from the Plaza de Bolívar. Petro attended the event, in which he shared the stage with Mayor Claudia López, despite her political distance.

The president’s first statement was to refer to Duperly Arévalo Carrascal, an official of the Registry who died after a group of people set fire to the institution’s headquarters. “That’s why the flag is at half-mast,” Petro said. “It is an obviously regrettable fact. “It is a fact that should not be repeated today in any part of the country,” he added.

Although tradition dictates that once the opening speech is given, the president votes at the post located in the Mosquera patio of the Congress building, Petro decided to do so from the Manuel Antonio Carreño Educational Institution, in the La Asunción neighborhood, located in the south of the capital, where he became a citizen.

At both events he was accompanied by the first lady, Verónica Alcocer, by his wife’s first son, Nicolás Alcocer, and by their youngest daughter, Antonella. From his voting station, Petro gave a statement and said that the electoral material is distributed in all parts of the country. “Citizens can exercise their right to vote and decide about the future of their municipality, their locality, their department,” he assured.