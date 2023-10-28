A new survey indicates a tie for the Mayor of Cali: both Eder and ‘Chontico’ Ortiz would obtain 35% of the votes

On this Friday night, after several days of figures and surveys in which one succeeds the other, one of the last polls was released before this Sunday’s elections. The National Consulting Center presented the results of a measurement commissioned by the CM& news program. The results, which do not take into account the opinion of undecided people, show similar results in the large capitals to those of previous surveys. Carlos Fernando Galán is in first place in Bogotá (41%) – which means he could win in the first round; Federico Gutiérrez leads in Medellín (65%), Alejandro Char in Barranquilla (82%) and Jaime Andrés Beltrán in Bucaramanga (39%).

Cali, of the big cities, is the only one where there is still room for doubt. The first place is occupied, equally, by Alejandro Eder and Roberto ‘Chontico’ Ortiz. Both mark 35% of the voting intention and leave a halo of uncertainty for the elections. In the case of Galán, in Bogotá, there is no absolute certainty either, especially regarding who would accompany him in a possible second round. Gustavo Bolívar follows, with 22%, and in third place Juan Daniel Oviedo, with just one point difference: he has 21%.

In Bogotá, to avoid the second round, a candidate must simultaneously reach 40% of the votes and have an advantage of more than ten points over the second. In the most recent measurements of GAD3, Invamer and now in the CNC, Galán meets the conditions to win in first place, while in Guarumo he scratches that possibility. In Atlas Intel’s vote he is a little further behind, with 37.4% of valid votes. However, the margin of error in all surveys prevents taking a clear photo, as we detail in this article.

In other cities, the winners according to this survey would be: Dumek José Turbay Paz, with 45% in Cartagena, José Leonardo Jácome, with 30% in Cúcuta; Jorge Eduardo Rojas, with 59% in Manizales; Mauricio Salazar, with 36% in Pereira; James Padilla, with 36% in Armenia; Germán Casagua Bonilla, with 41% in Neiva; Nicolás Martín Toro, with 38% in Pasto; Juan Camilo Chávez, with 36% in Villavicencio; Hugo Fernando Kerguelen, with 44% in Montería; and Marco Tulio Ruiz, with 54% in Yopal.