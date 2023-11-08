Et could have been a black day for Joe Biden. Before the regional elections in some American states, surveys had caused tension among Democrats. Not only had pollsters found negative records in general approval ratings for the president. Even in the crucial “swing states”, the situation did not look any better in the surveys. Defeats in regional votes might have broken the dam and sparked a debate about whether the Democrats should think about an alternative to the soon-to-be 81-year-old incumbent for the election in a year’s time.

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The disaster didn’t happen. Especially in Virginia. Two questions had national significance: Would the Republican governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, who was not up for election himself, be able to win the parliament in the capital Richmond for his party? So keep control of the House of Representatives and break the Democrats’ majority in the Senate? Then he would not only have been able to govern, but might also have considered entering the race for the White House as a late candidate. It didn’t work: Democrats defended their control in the Senate. The Democrats were also able to regain the majority in the House of Representatives.

Youngkin pulled off a surprise win two years ago

Virginia was once a Republican stronghold. Since the 2008 presidential election, after which Barack Obama moved into the White House, the Democrats have been ahead in the southern state every four years. This was primarily due to the population increase in northern Virginia, which is effectively part of the Washington metropolitan area – that is, the region is structurally left-liberal. Politically, the Washington metropolitan area is part of the East Coast. Two years ago, Youngkin, a thoroughly conservative politician who does not seek proximity to Donald Trump, achieved a surprise victory in the gubernatorial election. That quickly made him a potential presidential candidate for some in his party.

However, Youngkin decided not to run in 2024. There was speculation that a general election victory in Richmond would have caused him to reconsider his decision. Of course, there were also those in the party who believed that Youngkin would not bother running against Trump. He is patiently waiting for the post-Trump period in his party.







Virginia also became a test on another question: whether the abortion issue, which has been at stake since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Overturning Wade is back on the agenda as mobilizes voters for Democrats in the 2022 congressional elections. Youngkin had announced that, if he won, he would push a bill through both chambers that would only allow abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy – apart from exceptional cases: rape, incest and danger to the life of the mother. The Democrats made this a campaign issue. Their campaign worked.

Ohio enshrines abortion rights in its constitution

In Ohio, a former “swing state” where Republicans now dominate, voters also voted in a referendum for a constitutional amendment that protects the right to abortion. The parliament in the capital Columbus passed a law in 2019 that bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. However, it had not yet come into force because it was being challenged in court.

There was also good news for the Democrats in Kentucky. In the Republican stronghold, Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who was challenged by an African-American Republican, was confirmed in office. For Biden, election evening was a small ray of hope after difficult weeks.







Biden is behind Trump in five of six “swing states”.

There is currently much to suggest a “rematch” between the incumbent and his predecessor Trump, who clearly leads the field of Republican candidates for the presidential candidacy. Biden’s main argument for running again despite his old age is: Only he can prevent Trump from winning – like in 2020. This is exactly what doubts recently emerged – through a survey published by the “New York Times” about the political mood in the decisive ” Swing states: According to this, Biden is behind Trump in five of the six contested states whose electors he won in 2020. Namely in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Only in Wisconsin does he currently have a narrow lead. Biden’s age is a factor. Another is that the left-wing party base is critical of his support for Israel after the Hamas terrorist attack. According to pollsters, his economic policy and the migration crisis also harmed him.

The survey increased the unrest in the party: Democratic senators and representatives expressed their concerns about candidate Biden – some openly, some behind closed doors. After election night on Tuesday, Biden was able to breathe a little.