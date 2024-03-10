Voter turnout in Abruzzo for the elections increased by over 2% compared to 2019. regional elections. In previous consultations at 12pm it was 13.33%, today it is 15.90%, calculated on the basis of 1,415 sections out of a total of 1,634.
The polls are open from 7am and will remain open until 11pm. Marco Marsilio and Luciano D'Amico are competing for the presidency of the Region. For the former, candidate from the centre-right, it would be confirmation after his victory five years ago. D'Amico, former rector of the University of Teramo, is supported by all the oppositions: from the Democratic Party to the 5 Star Movement, from Renzi to Carlo Calenda's Azione to the Verdi Alliance and the Left. The polls will close at 11pm, then the counting of ballots will begin.
Regional Abruzzo, candidate Marco Marsilio voting in Chieti
The vote of the undecided could be decisive
The parties in the field are awaiting the first data on turnout which will be released at 12. In the last round – in February 2019 – just 53% of those entitled to vote went to the polls. Abruzzo goes to the vote a few days after the election of Alessandra Todde as president of the Sardinia region. His narrow victory over the centre-right candidate, Paolo Truzzu, has rekindled hopes among the parliamentary minority parties of conquering this region too and there are those who consider today's election a test ahead of the European elections in early June .
Among the cruxes of the challenge is the turnout factor
Today we are also voting for the renewal of the Regional Council, made up of 31 members, of which (in addition to the elected president and the candidate for the office of President who obtained the immediately lower number of votes) seven councilors for each constituency of L'Aquila, of Teramo and Pescara, and eight councilors for that of Chieti.
How to vote
The voter must show up at the polling station with a valid identity document and electoral card. Anyone who does not have the card or has lost it can request it, even on voting day, from the electoral office of the municipality where they are registered on the electoral lists. Every voter can: vote for a candidate for president, and the vote does not extend to the lists connected to him; vote for a list, and the vote also extends to the presidential candidate connected to it; vote for a Presidential candidate and one of the lists connected to him. The voter can express one or two preferences for the candidates for councilor on the chosen list, writing the surname or the name and surname in case of homonymy. If he expresses two preferences, these must be of different gender (for a woman and for a man). Separate voting is not permitted: the ballot paper with the vote expressed for a Presidential candidate and for a list other than those connected to him will be considered void. The candidate for the office of President who obtains the highest number of valid votes becomes President of the Region.
To know more
Bonaccini: “United there, battle like in Sardinia”
“Today we are in Milan but with our heads and hearts we are in Abruzzo alongside Luciano D'Amico, the entire Democratic Party and all the progressive forces”. The president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini said this as he concluded the conference promoted by Energia Popolare in Milan. “The first findings tell us that a little more people are going to vote than was detected last time. The battle for their region is also ours, as it was alongside Alessandra Todde”, he added . “I was there not only for the closing of the campaign, together with Elly Schlein, and I must tell the truth, how much they like it when they see us together, not physically me and her, but the PD community. Rest assured, each of us will bring the own ideas because in a large party you are either plural or narrow. We must no longer bring back the years in which we waged war among ourselves”, he concluded.
Bus from Naples to support FI and the centre-right
A bus of Neapolitans living in Abruzzo left Naples this morning to go and vote. Accompanying them was Fulvio Martusciello, MEP and regional coordinator of Forza Italia in Campania. There are 46 Neapolitans, and the bus moved from Piazza Municipio to take them to the polling stations in Rivisondoli, Pescocostanzo and Roccaraso. “All blue supporters who, having residence in Abruzzo, will make their closeness to Antonio Tajani's party felt. I don't know if they will be decisive but let's not leave anything out in this electoral campaign”, underlines the Forza Italia representative.
Marsilio voted in Chieti
The outgoing president of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio, voted at the Tricalle primary school in Chieti just before 12.
D'Amico voted at the Pescara polling station
Luciano D'Amico, candidate of the centre-left 'Pact for Abruzzo', in the Abruzzo regional elections, arrived at polling station number 27 at 12pm. D'Amico voted in Pescara at the Illuminati educational institute in Viale Regina Elena. D'Amico greeted the scrutineers at the polling station and took some photos with them.
Marsilio: “Electoral silence violated, Travaglio slandered me”
“Conspicuous and shameful violation of electoral silence on the 'Nove' channel”. Thus in a note the president of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio, who on the day of the regional elections complains: “Last night during the program “Accordi & Disaccordi” hosted by Luca Sommi, a rally peppered with slander by Marco Travaglio was aired, followed followed by the journalist Andrea Scanzi. In particular, Travaglio, a well-known serial defamer convicted several times for this crime, slandered me by describing me, together with my wife, as being investigated and convicted in the first instance for a crime that I never committed and for which I have never been investigated nor convicted. We have never witnessed something like this during an election, eight hours after the polls opened.” “I have already given a mandate to my lawyer to protect me and my wife both in criminal and civil matters (as well as reporting the violation of electoral silence to Agcom). Only a few days ago I denied this false and defamatory news already published by the newspaper the news and spread for days on social media, but evidently for Travaglio the media hype has more value than respect for the truth and dignity of people”, concludes Marsilio.
There are 1.2 million people entitled to vote in 305 municipalities, then the counting begins
The polling stations for the regional elections in Abruzzo opened at 7am and will close this evening at 8pm. At the end the counting operations will begin. Voting takes place in 305 municipalities: the total number of voters is 1,208,276 of which 592,041 men and 616,235 women out of a registered population of 1,275,950. There are 1,634 polling stations, 13 of which are hospital locations. The sections are in Chieti 460, in L'Aquila 405, in Pescara 396 and in Teramo 373. In the 2019 regional elections there were 53% voters, a clear drop compared to the previous consultations, those of 2014, when 61 went to vote, 56% of those entitled. In the most recent elections, those of 2022, 63.99% of Abruzzo people went to the polls. Five years ago Marsilio obtained 48.03% of the votes, his coalition 49.20%. The center-left candidate, Giovanni Legnini reached 31.29%; his coalition, with 7 lists, reached 30.64%. On that occasion, Sara Marcozzi for M5s also showed up and obtained 20.20%, and Stefano Flajani who received 0.48%.
