Voter turnout in Abruzzo for the elections increased by over 2% compared to 2019. regional elections. In previous consultations at 12pm it was 13.33%, today it is 15.90%, calculated on the basis of 1,415 sections out of a total of 1,634.

The polls are open from 7am and will remain open until 11pm. Marco Marsilio and Luciano D'Amico are competing for the presidency of the Region. For the former, candidate from the centre-right, it would be confirmation after his victory five years ago. D'Amico, former rector of the University of Teramo, is supported by all the oppositions: from the Democratic Party to the 5 Star Movement, from Renzi to Carlo Calenda's Azione to the Verdi Alliance and the Left. The polls will close at 11pm, then the counting of ballots will begin.

Regional Abruzzo, candidate Marco Marsilio voting in Chieti



The vote of the undecided could be decisive

The parties in the field are awaiting the first data on turnout which will be released at 12. In the last round – in February 2019 – just 53% of those entitled to vote went to the polls. Abruzzo goes to the vote a few days after the election of Alessandra Todde as president of the Sardinia region. His narrow victory over the centre-right candidate, Paolo Truzzu, has rekindled hopes among the parliamentary minority parties of conquering this region too and there are those who consider today's election a test ahead of the European elections in early June .

Among the cruxes of the challenge is the turnout factor

Today we are also voting for the renewal of the Regional Council, made up of 31 members, of which (in addition to the elected president and the candidate for the office of President who obtained the immediately lower number of votes) seven councilors for each constituency of L'Aquila, of Teramo and Pescara, and eight councilors for that of Chieti.

How to vote

The voter must show up at the polling station with a valid identity document and electoral card. Anyone who does not have the card or has lost it can request it, even on voting day, from the electoral office of the municipality where they are registered on the electoral lists. Every voter can: vote for a candidate for president, and the vote does not extend to the lists connected to him; vote for a list, and the vote also extends to the presidential candidate connected to it; vote for a Presidential candidate and one of the lists connected to him. The voter can express one or two preferences for the candidates for councilor on the chosen list, writing the surname or the name and surname in case of homonymy. If he expresses two preferences, these must be of different gender (for a woman and for a man). Separate voting is not permitted: the ballot paper with the vote expressed for a Presidential candidate and for a list other than those connected to him will be considered void. The candidate for the office of President who obtains the highest number of valid votes becomes President of the Region.

