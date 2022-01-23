Regional elections HS-Gallup: The most important things in selecting a candidate are their own opinions and living close to home

In the HS poll, social and health expertise also rose to the top of the candidate’s selection criteria.

Voter in the regional elections, is most likely to elect a candidate who agrees with him, lives close to him and is also a social and health expert.

This can summarize the results of the HS regional election survey, which found out what matters are important to voters in selecting a candidate.

The survey provided respondents with a number of alternative arguments. The overwhelming number of them was that “the candidate’s opinions are generally close to his own”.

The fact that the candidate lives near his or her own place of residence was important to 66 percent. Proximity means more to those living in the countryside and the elderly than to urban dwellers and younger people.

Candidate social and health expertise was valued by 57 per cent. The candidate’s evidence of social expertise appeals more to adults than to young people.

The regional elections can therefore be considered expert elections. They elect commissioners who decide on social and health care and rescue in the welfare areas.

Of the candidates in the regional elections by an estimated one-fifth has a military or rescue background.

One in two respondents to the survey was also concerned about the candidate’s profession, which receives the most attention in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Other the facts were not very important for the respondents in the selection of the candidate. For example, whether it was a Member of Parliament did not really matter. The activities of the municipal councilor were not decisive either. Admittedly, more than a third of the respondents appreciated a familiar and experienced politician.

On the other hand, freshness in politics cannot be considered a trump card for a regional candidate. Only nine per cent considered it important that the candidate had not previously served as a municipal councilor.

Some settled in support of a candidate they believe is likely to be elected, but just as many supported someone to encourage them, although they consider the election unlikely.

The regional election campaign sausages were baked at the SDP’s stall on Saturday at Karhula Square.

Respondents the party population stood out, among other things, so that the central residents in particular appreciate the candidate’s living close to him, his personal acquaintance and experience in politics.

The Greens paid more attention than others to the age of the candidate, the gender of the Left Allies. Fewer than average left-wing allies paid attention to the candidate’s profession.

The candidate’s profession was important, especially for the Coalition Party. It was also significant for the majority of the Social Democrats. A larger proportion of them than supporters of other parties required the candidate to have expertise in the social and health fields.

For basic Finns, expertise in the field was not as important as for supporters of other major parties.

On the other hand, the fact that the candidate is pushing for an individual issue that was considered important was a more significant reason for supporters of basic Finns than supporters of any other party.

Samuli Sibakoff and Arttu Petteri Klami campaigned for basic Finns at Karhula Market on Saturday.

From respondents it was also asked where it would be best to draw information on the regional elections. Of the options, almost 70 percent of the newspaper’s online or print pages were profitable.

Conversations with relatives, friends and acquaintances were almost as important. For more than half, television election debates and exams, as well as election machines, were important sources of information.

Electoral machines were especially popular with young people. Supporters of the Greens are the most sought after for election machines, and supporters of the center are the least sought after.

For basic Finns, discussions with relatives were the most important way to gain support for the voting decision.