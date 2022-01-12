Regional elections HS closely follows the final stage of the regional election campaign: Election report tells about the most interesting phenomena

Advance voting for the regional elections will begin on Wednesday. The HS election machine helps to find a candidate.

Regional elections advance voting begins today, Wednesday. Elections are held everywhere except in Helsinki and Åland. The election will elect the regional commissioners, who will decide on the organization of social and health care and rescue services in the future.

Helsingin Sanomat is closely following the end of the regional election campaign. The actual election day is January 23rd.

We will start the Election Report on Wednesday, which will compile the most interesting regional election news of the day. They like a frequently updated news blog Urban social and health journalist for HS Maija Aalto and a supplier of financial and political delivery Alma Onali.

“The new councils decide on the big things that affect us ordinary people: from all sorts of important maternity hospitals to the emergency department. We help readers understand the use of power behind all this, ”says Aalto.

Alma Onali also closely monitors the regional elections on HS’s Instagram account. There will be facts and reflections on the elections and their themes.

Aalto and Onali ask readers for tips on interesting topics from all over Finland. If you come across an interesting phenomenon – big or small – tell HS about it. Tips can be sent by e-mail to maija.aalto@hs.fi and alma.onali@hs.fi.

Candidate the HS election machine, which can be reached at hs.fi/value machine. The election machine has nationwide questions, value questions, and more detailed questions for each region.

On Sunday On January 16, we will hold a rhetorical competition for politicians. Politicians aspiring to the councils of Uusimaa’s welfare areas will compete in the speaking skills competition.

Just at the end of the campaign, on January 19, the chairmen of the parliamentary parties will meet for HS’s traditional presidency exam at Sanomatalo Mediator.

Regional Commissioners his field of responsibility includes matters that closely affect the lives of almost every Finn.

HS reports on the care of the elderly, the mental health problems of young people, the shortage of staff in the social services sector and health inequalities in extensive reports. We tell both the reality on a daily basis and the positions of the parties.

All HS regional election cases can be found at hs.fi/ election.