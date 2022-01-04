Regional elections How soon will you get to a doctor, how fast will health spending increase? The changing thing about HS tells you how you are doing in your area compared to others

The changing story of Helsingin Sanomat shows how different Finland’s 21 welfare areas are.

January On the 23rd, Finns will elect decision-makers for 21 welfare areas in the first regional elections. The organization of social and health services and rescue services is being transferred from municipalities to welfare areas everywhere except Helsinki and Åland.

The regions are very different in size, population base and services. This changing story tells you what the challenges and benefits are in your area compared to the national average.

On Monday, HS spoke about the health inequalities in Uusimaa.

“The cornerstone of well-being is how people move around and how they feel about promoting their well-being. Do they have jobs? Can they create a good life? These are strongly related to what municipalities do, ”says the university lecturer in municipal and regional management Jenni Airaksinen From the University of Tampere.

“One of the biggest questions is how municipalities and welfare areas play to the same goal, taking care of the well-being of the residents.”

Already there are big differences in the health of the residents alone: ​​in the East and the North, for example, the number of life years lost is higher than in the West. In practice, this means that in the East and the North they die younger than in the West.

When it comes to well-being, in addition to physical well-being, mental well-being must also be remembered, Airaksinen says.

“The national issues of our future that gnaw at well-being are related to, for example, overweight and type 2 diabetes, but also mental health. Mental illness in children and young people is a big, gigantic question of fate. ”

From here forward the thing changes depending on which wellness area data you are viewing. Select your home municipality from the menu and the story will tell you which wellness area the municipality belongs to and give you information about that area.

Individual the figures do not give a comprehensive picture of the situation in the region. They still help to understand how different starting points there are in welfare areas.

“Showing differences is important. Through them, people may realize that even though we are equal citizens of the same nation state, it does not necessarily mean that services are similar across the country, ”says Airaksinen.

For example, in terms of the aging population and economic dependency ratio, the indicators are in the red east, but social spending is projected to increase the most in Uusimaa: the Vantaa and Kerava welfare areas, the western and eastern Uusimaa welfare areas and Helsinki.

This is partly due to the fact that the aging population in Uusimaa is still to come, which is why its effects will be reflected in SOTE spending in the coming years. In other areas, the population is already older, so aging is not reflected in the same way in the projected evolution of social spending.

“Some areas with a high proportion of 75-year-olds have already addressed this problem. Then again, in many areas where the situation is not severe now, we have to figure out how to build a functional old age, ”says Airaksinen.

Studies nor do they say how far the welfare areas are preparing for change and how cooperation in the areas is going.

“For example, in North Karelia and Kainuu, the regional scale is quite natural. Uusimaa’s welfare areas, on the other hand, are a bit artificial and have no background in similar co-operation. It is interesting to see how they find a common way to do things, ”says Airaksinen.