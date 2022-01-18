Regional elections Greens’ Iris Suomela sued her board partner SDP for a therapy guarantee in an MTV exam: “It’s not enough to have access to a nurse’s case”

The exam also summarized the adequacy of funding for military reform. The Minister of Finance, the chairman of the center, Annika Saarikko, and Petteri Orpo, the leader of the opposition coalition, were in opposition to each other.

The Greens acting as Vice-Chair Iiris Suomela challenged on Tuesday In MTV’s regional election exam their government partners from the therapy guarantee.

“I will ask the SDP and the Prime Minister if we will implement the therapy guarantee as part of the care guarantee,” Suomela asked.

The government has presented seven-day care guarantee, which aims to provide emergency care within a week. The care guarantee would cover both physical and mental problems. Now you have access to emergency care in three months.

Greens and mental health organizations, among others According to the mental health pool however, the care guarantee is not the same thing as the therapy guarantee. Suomela emphasized that therapy and short therapy are not covered by the care guarantee. The goal of the Greens is to include the therapy guarantee in the care guarantee.

“It’s not enough to get to the nurse’s talk,” Suomela said.

Mental health increase in problems and difficulties in getting help from them have become one of the topics of discussion during Sunday’s regional elections. With the regional elections, social and health care and rescue operations will be transferred from municipalities to larger welfare areas. Elections are held elsewhere except in Helsinki and Åland.

In the HS election machine, on average, party candidates were almost unanimous that the care guarantee should be extended to mental health issues.

Prime minister Marin did not directly promise a therapy guarantee, but assured that the treatment guarantee is already an improvement on the current situation.

“It certainly won’t stick to the SDP to improve mental health services,” Marin said.

“The most important thing is that a person can immediately meet a professional with their needs, they will be considered a service path.”

“The challenge is not to get to the nurse, but whether there is a Therapist, a psychiatrist, a follow-up path, that is the challenge,” Suomela continued.

State economic research center Vatt criticized on Tuesday the government’s current proposal for a care guarantee in primary health care is unrealistic.

According to Vatti, the proposal does not take sufficient account of the shortage of health care workers and the amount of additional funding required.

Financing adequacy was more broadly summarized in MTV’s regional election exam. The Minister of Finance, the President of the Center, was the opposite Annika Saarikko and leading the opposition coalition Petteri Orpo.

Coalition Party Petteri Orpo (left) and downtown Annika Saarikko (right).

According to Orpo, the government has not set aside enough money for sote professionals moving to welfare areas wage harmonization and the costs of coordinating information systems.

More than 170,000 employees who were previously on the payrolls of municipalities, associations of municipalities and hospital districts are moving to new welfare areas. In such situations, the case law has been to reconcile wages with the highest wages.

Saarikko estimates that it will cost EUR 100-400 million to harmonize salaries in the exam, but Orpo feared the costs would rise to as much as EUR 1 billion. It is impossible to know the exact amount at this stage.

“Where is it treated? Will we take on more debt? ” The orphan asked.

“Voters need to know how the government is going to deal with the missing money.”

According to Orpo, the regions will have great difficulty in fulfilling the promises that parties have made to voters during the election if spending is not reimbursed.

Coordinating information systems is also a big and expensive task. For example, the welfare area of ​​Western Uusimaa, which includes Espoo, has already demanded additional funding from the state to complete the SOTE reform. According to the preparatory body, without additional funding, social services in Western Uusimaa will not be transferred entirely from the municipalities to the welfare area as planned from the beginning of next year.

The archipelago replied to Orpo that changes always cost and the costs of the SOTE reform that the Coalition Party supported during the previous government would also have come at a cost.

“No matter which model is chosen after this 15-year twist, the cost of information systems [––] and wage harmonization would have been ahead anyway, ”Saarikko said.

“It’s about not having that money set aside,” Orpo replied.

“You are in government, not the Coalition. You have to tell me where you get that money from. ”

