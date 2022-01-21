Regional elections Finland’s smallest health station is visited by a doctor only once a month: “This depends on the phone playing”

Finland the smallest health center is quite probably located in Käsivarre Lapland in the village of Kilpisjärvi, in the northwestern corner of the municipality of Enontekiö, near the Norwegian border.

“The nurse visits the Kilpisjärvi office once a week, more often if necessary. The doctor’s appointment is once a month, ”says Muonio-Enontekiö’s leading doctor in primary health care. Teemu Taulavuori.

The Kilpisjärvi multipurpose building includes a school and a health center. Saana fell in the background.

The Lapland Hospital District Association of Municipalities is responsible for primary health care services in the municipalities of Muonio and Enontekiö. The main office of the services is Muonio Health Center.

Kilpisjärvi has been a nurse for 25 years Paula Keski-Kujala. There are no known sector boundaries in the one-woman unit. Keski-Kujala runs a maternity and child health clinic, school health care and home nursing, as well as vaccinating, taking laboratory samples, assisting doctors and treating cases and accidents.

“There is some therapeutic work because I also have a background in psychiatric education,” says Keski-Kujala.

Nurse Paula Keski-Kujala gave her third coronavirus vaccination to Kalevi Mäkitalo from Rovaniemi, who is working in Kilpisjärvi, on Tuesday 18 January.

“Paula Kilpisjärvi’s healthcare is personalized,” says Taulavuori.

“We take care of medical matters from Muonio and Hetta when we are not on site.”

HS: n According to the information compiled by Kilpisjärvi, the Kilpisjärvi office is the nearest health center for 173 people. The figure makes Taulavuori sound a little surprised.

“Oh, to 173? Then you have to pick up some people already from that trip. The village has just over a hundred inhabitants. ”

The figures used in the case are based on data provided by the HS datadesk. The customer bases of the health centers have been recalculated according to the nearest health center for each person living in Finland. Municipal boundaries have not been considered in this analysis.

The data have been calculated so that Finland is divided into square kilometer squares. The distance to the health stations has been calculated for each box, and the entire population of the box has been marked as read by the nearest station.

Asemia the list is 521. The list of health centers used in the analysis is compiled by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Included in the listing are primary health care units with reception facilities for nurses and doctors. Most have been designated as health centers, but there are also, for example, health centers, sote centers and basic service centers.

If the names of the units are different, the same applies to the content of the services and the way the services are organized. At many small stations, reception days have been reduced. Not everyone even has a regular doctor’s appointment.

According to the HS listing, the next smallest after Kilpisjärvi is the Iniö health center in the archipelago city of Parais. It is the nearest health center for 194 people. Many of the smallest health centers are located in Lapland or in the archipelago.

About health centers there has been a heated debate during the regional elections. Most candidates promise to maintain Local Services.

Almost all Finnish municipalities do not have their own health status, because solutions to secure health services have had to be made earlier. The services have been transferred to the shoulders of associations of municipalities or organized in co-operation with neighboring municipalities.

The health services of the people of Seinäjoki were centralized in the Y-building (pictured in the background) in 2013. The discussion was stimulated in advance by, for example, extended medical trips. "Something is badly wrong with treatment if you have to see a doctor every week," says Tiina Perä, the chief physician of health care.

In the Seinäjoki region, a major turmoil was made almost ten years ago, says the chief medical officer Tiina Perä. Peräseinäjoki, Ylistaro and Nurmo had joined Seinäjoki a few years earlier, and it was really difficult to get doctors to the health centers in their areas.

“In 2013, all the reception activities for doctors and nurses were centralized in one place. Other health centers were turned into health service centers with adult counseling, child counseling and dental care services, ”says Perä.

The Seinäjoki health center, the so-called Y-building, is the third largest in Finland according to HS figures. It is the nearest health center for 59,432 people. In practice, Y-talo serves almost 65,000 residents of Seinäjoki. There are 35 health center doctors and 90–100 nurses at the center.

Only the main health stations in Kuopio and Lahti are larger in the HS listing than the Seinäjoki health center. Of these two, Lahti is in its own series. According to the analysis, it is the nearest health center for 91,424 people. In reality, the center serves most of Lahti’s 120,000 inhabitants.

Welfare areas the transition is unlikely to bring much change to the operation of the largest health centers. Many smaller health centers, on the other hand, are likely to be concerned about the future.

However, Teemu Taulavuori, the leading doctor of primary health care in Muonio and Enontekiö, is quite confident.

“Academic thinking, local understanding and experience to date all suggest that this must continue at least the way it is now. But when we’re not predictors, then I don’t know, ”he says.

Taulavuori refers to THL’s specialist researcher Markku Satokanka to a relatively recent dissertation that there is no possibility of reducing services from remote areas because the population there is already in a worse position because they have fewer services.

“I wish the book was an evening reading for all the makers.”

Nurse Paula Keski-Kujala studied how the youngest Sakari Vanhapiha, three months old from Kilpisjärvi, has grown.

Paula Keski-Kujala, a nurse from Kilpisjärvi, is of the opinion that the branch offices of Käsivarri must be maintained due to long distances.

“I say outright that you can’t do without it. The safety of the residents must be guaranteed. ”

“This rests a bit on the phone playing. In very acute emergencies, Norway is close by. If I have to have a cerebral hemorrhage, I would rather have it in Kilpisjärvi than in any of it a hundred kilos further south. There will be helicopters from Norway that fly in all weathers and take them to Tromsø, ”says Taulavuori.

He refers to the co-operation agreement signed by the Lapland Hospital District with the Norwegians.

“Once such a bill accidentally spun for a customer. It meant that the relatives of the relatives were a little start to whine after the old grandmother had been spent five days in Tromsø by helicopter.“