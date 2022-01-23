Regional elections Espoo and other large cities rolled out small municipalities as expected – Uusimaa’s sickest municipality still getting one representative

One the prediction would seem to come true in the regional elections: at this point, the large central cities seem to be counting the small municipalities in their area.

In Western Uusimaa, for example, 47 out of 79 seats are going to Espoo residents, with less than 87.8 per cent of the votes cast. Lohja is getting ten places, Kirkkonummi and Vihti six and Raseborg five.

According to THL’s morbidity index, Helsingin Sanomat featured the sickest municipality in Uusimaa, Karkkila, and the healthiest, Kauniainen. Of these, Kauniainen is caught in two places in the early evening. Karkkila seemed to be completely left out in the early evening, but as the calculation progressed, it would also seem to have one representative.

In Southwest Finland Turku was in 29th place, with 79 seats there. 90.3 per cent of the votes were cast there.

Tampere was grabbing 40 of Pirkanmaa’s 79 seats, with 96.6 per cent of the vote there.

In the Vantaa and Kerava area, Vantaa was collecting 59 seats, after 97.5 per cent of the votes were counted. This would leave Kerava with ten.

Instead, an alliance of small municipalities would seem to be working, perhaps. The election report reported earlier this week about South Karelia, where non-aligned candidates from small municipalities have teamed up so that the list is not filled only with Lappeenranta and Imatra residents.

This seems to be working, as the counting of votes in South Karelia is complete. However, the people of Lappeenranta take 33 of the area and the people of Imatra take 11. However, two candidates are going through the small Taipalsaari, and one of them is a K-retailer on the joint list of non-members. Heikki Niiva. .