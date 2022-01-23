Regional elections Does anyone represent your municipality in the new regional council? See the distribution of seats by municipality here

HS’s summary of results shows how decision-making positions are distributed by municipality in welfare areas.

Multi the municipality seemed to be left without its own commissioner in the regional elections on Sunday night. Namely, the big cities seemed to dominate the numbers of candidates going through across the country.

The counting of votes is still ongoing. At the moment, the result looks like this.

Welfare areas of Uusimaa

By far The most candidates in the Pirkanmaa welfare area went through perhaps as expected in Tampere, where 40 people were going through at nine o’clock in the evening. The difference to Ylöjärvi, which was second, was huge, as six candidates were going through the latter.

For example, it did not seem to pass any candidates from the municipality of Ruovesi, which belongs to the Pirkanmaa welfare area, at 9 pm. A total of 11 people were nominated in the municipality. Also, of the eight candidates Ikaalinen were not going through any of the candidates when about half of the votes had been counted.

In terms of population the largest municipality that was not getting through its own candidate was Akaa in the Pirkanmaa welfare area. The municipality has more than 16,000 inhabitants.

In the western Uusimaa welfare area, the most candidates were going through Espoo, of which 50 out of 382 candidates seemed to go to the council in nine countries.

In the welfare area of ​​Northern Ostrobothnia, Utajärvi, which has about 2,500 inhabitants, with five candidates, seemed to be left for nine o’clock in the evening.

The municipality of Hailuoto off Oulu seemed to suffer the same fate. None of Hailuoto’s four candidates were going through, after about half of the country’s votes had been counted. Similarly, the only candidate for the municipality of Merijärvi was not to become a regional commissioner.

34 candidates were passing through the most populous municipality in Northern Ostrobothnia, Oulu.

Samoja Signs of the power of large cities were also seen in the welfare area of ​​Northern Savonia, where 33 candidates were passing through the municipality of Kuopio. There were 25 candidates for the second in Iisalmi, as the latter was getting through eight of its candidates by nine in the evening.

In Satakunta, the differences in the number of most delegates were somewhat smaller. In the area, 27 candidates were going through Pori and 12 from Rauma, who was second.

Free Nakkila, for example, was left behind as a representative of his own municipality in Satakunta, and none of the 21 candidates were going through. Jämijärvi, which has more than 1,600 inhabitants, was also left behind in the welfare area without its own representative. There were six candidates in the municipality.

Similarly, in the welfare region of Southwest Finland, the success of large cities in passing candidates was repeated. Of the top two, 34 candidates were going through Turku and eight from Salo. Of the municipality in the welfare area, Rusko, for example, no candidates were able to get through. There were a total of ten candidates in the municipality.

It was also fairly even in the Lapland welfare area, where Rovaniemi was gaining the most places. The municipality was going through 14 candidates and nine, Kemi, who was second, after about half of the votes were counted. Eight candidates were going through Tornio, who was third.

In the Päijät-Häme welfare area, 40 delegates were coming from Lahti and the difference from Heinola, which was second, was a whopping 33. In this welfare area, however, each municipality was getting through at least one candidate.