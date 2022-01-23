Regional elections Coalition Party to rise to power in Central Uusimaa – Matti Vanhanen of the Center Party got an avalanche

The center was third, the Basic Finns fourth, with more than 70 percent of the vote.

Coalition was taking the place of the largest party in Central Uusimaa, after a little over 70 per cent of the vote. At this stage, the Coalition Party had 25.9 per cent support.

The Coalition Party’s sdp came in at 22.1 per cent. The gap had widened during the evening and was 3.7 percentage points at this point.

The center was becoming the third largest party with 14.4 percent. At this stage, the basic Finns seemed to be losing to the center and falling to 13.6 per cent.

After more than 70 percent of the vote was counted, 6.3 percent were in fifth place. The Left Alliance had 5.4 per cent and the joint non-aligned list of Uusimaa Central Uusimaa 5.1 per cent of the votes. Kd was gaining 3.0 per cent, the Movement Now 1.5 per cent of the vote and the Power belongs to the People 1.5 per cent of the vote.

Turnout in Central Uusimaa 45. The advance voting rate was 21.2%.

When half of the votes had been cast, the former prime minister of central Uusimaa, Matti Vanhanen.

“I have been following the result with a very humble mind,” Vanhanen told HS by phone.

At this point in the evening, the city center was getting 11 seats for the upcoming regional council.

Vanhanen said he believes that by the end of the evening, the center will have either 11 or 10 seats in Central Uusimaa. Before the election in the center, it was anticipated that there could be nine seats.

Vanhanen’s main theme in the election was to maintain the current health centers in Nurmijärvi and Tuusula. According to him, the center also intends to defend local services in Central Uusimaa.

After more than 70 per cent of the votes were cast, Nurmijärvi received the most seats in the municipalities of Central Uusimaa, 21 council seats. Vanhanen believes that he has also received votes from other municipalities, but as a rule, according to him, people have voted for representatives of their own municipalities.

“I think the number of seats between the municipalities during the evening will still level off. Hopefully Pornainen will also get seats in the regional council. If not, the other regional commissioners must ensure that all municipalities are taken care of in decision-making. ”

Kovilla the numbers of votes were also going through at least the Coalition Party Kimmo Behm From Nurmijärvi, a candidate from Nurmijärvi for basic Finns Maiju Tapiolinna, and the demarches from Nurmijärvi Sirkka Ascension, well – to – do Irma Pahlman and Järvenpää City Chairman Eemeli Peltonen.

A joint list of non-aligned Uusimaa Central Uusimaa was also gaining ground Tuija Reinikainen.

People from Nurmijärvi, for example, were also going through the Coalition Party’s candidates Virpi Räty, lakeside Helinä Perttu and the mayor of Tuusula Kalle Ikkelä.

The former prime minister, a man from Mäntsälä, was also going through the demars Antti Rinne In Hyvinkää, for example, the chairman of the Demar Youth was going through Pinja Perholehto.

There was also an example of going downtown Reito Tilvis From Mäntsälä. After the advance votes, the basic Finns, among others, who had become familiar with the television “Remontti-Reiska” Jorma Piisinen From Järvenpää.

Hyvinkääläinen Olli Savela was, after the advance votes, becoming the rake of the Left Alliance in Central Uusimaa. The people from Nurmijärvi, for example, were going through the greens Leni Pispala.

Central Uusimaa The welfare area consists of Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Nurmijärvi, Mäntsälä, Tuusula and Pornainen. Of the municipal candidates, 69 politicians will be elected to the regional council, which will take office in early March.

Four of the municipalities in Central Uusimaa are relatively similar in size. Hyvinkää is the largest city with 47,000 inhabitants and Järvenpää the second largest with 45,000 inhabitants. There are about 44,000 people living in Nurmijärvi and about 39,000 in Tuusula.

When a little over 70 per cent of the votes were cast, with the most delegates going through Nurmijärvi, which was getting 21 delegates.

The smallest municipality in the area, Pornainen, was currently getting 3 delegates.

