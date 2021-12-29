Regional elections Blogger Jenni Rotonen is looking for a “grandmother” – friendship reveals the loneliness of old age

With a blogger and with a soma effect Jenni Rotosella in addition to his wife, there is one close one he sees every single week. Rotonen goes to see his “grandmother” no matter how hectic the work week is.

“As an entrepreneur, I live a busy day, so sometimes finding a suitable time is difficult. But if you think for yourself that there would be only one longer human contact during the week, then it feels really small. ”

Rotonen met his grandmother in 2016 through his friendship with the Finnish Red Cross (SPR). Through the organization, you can become a volunteer friend, for example, for the elderly, but also for other people who need the presence of another person.

“I knew there were a lot of loners among the elderly, and I had the feeling that there was a grandmother or dad in my own life,” Rotonen says.

Rotonen is popular Pupulandiablog where over the years she has told of a friend who goes by the name of her grandmother. Grandma’s friend doesn’t want to appear in public, so in this story about their friendship, Rotonen talks alone.

To the top rubbing the acquaintance was difficult. My grandmother had been expecting more of a friend of her age, but Rotonen, 50 years younger, showed up at home.

“He wondered if we had anything to discuss. After all, it is an understandably strange situation that a completely new person comes to their own home. ”

However, Rotonen persistently decided to start visiting his grandmother every week. My grandmother was completely bedridden at the time, and she had few other people to visit regularly in addition to home care.

“I thought this person was all here. I wanted to create a real friendship and have a close rhythm to the meetings. ”

Rotonen began to read aloud to his friend. My grandmother had told her dreams that she would read all days in retirement, but her eyesight had deteriorated badly.

Eventually, the meetings turned into friendships.

“He noticed that I wasn’t leaving even wearing it, I just always came back.”

“I’ve been thinking that if I don’t have a couple of hours off a lonely elderly person once a week, then the priorities are wrong,” says Jenni Rotonen.

Grandma’s friend his state of health has fluctuated several times over the years, and he has also spent time in the hospital. In the early days of the friendship, however, Grandma’s friend’s condition clearly improved.

“He was a bedridden patient when I started the appointments. Then he said he believed he would never walk. ”

However, it happened differently. A friend of Rotonen was able to rehabilitate himself so that he could move without a rollator. Rotonen started doing small walks outside with his friend, and they went together on the Ferris wheel in Katajanokka, for example, which his grandmother had long dreamed of getting into.

Rotonen thinks that friendship played a part in rehabilitation.

“He has said he has already been in the extravagant mood. When I started visiting, he became curious. That you don’t have to leave here until you see what this thing is. ”

Rotosen friend is within the scope of home care, but the role of caregivers is to help with essential activities that the client cannot cope with on their own: for example, eating, washing and using the toilet. If an elderly person living at home needs company and help for a long walk, for example, a fellow person must be found, for example, in their own close circle or through organizations.

My grandmother had very few of these contacts in her own life, so Rotonen’s entry into the figures significantly increased the amount of sociality. At the same time, Rotonen noticed that his mind was recovering, and eventually his physical condition also rose.

“Certainly partly because there was something to expect. Nobody can be completely alone. ”

The friendship between Rotonen and Grandma’s friend is the result of a coincidence: Grandma’s friend was hinted at about SPR’s friend activities when she was returning from the hospital years ago. According to Rotonen, her grandmother would hardly have contacted the service providers without active guidance.

Getting help for loneliness can therefore be a matter of luck, which Rotonen finds problematic.

“A certain sense of community has disappeared from this society. There are services, but can all seniors find access to them? This is a big societal problem that we want a common will to solve. ”

Rotonen says that he has also gained a lot of mental well-being through his friendship. He hopes that more and more people will give their time to volunteer.

“Really many of us have opportunities to benefit others in some way. But not only can this be done by volunteers, but more permanent solutions are needed. ”

Jenni Rotonen has become known for her blog Pupulandia.

Geriatric treatment is one of the big issues in the January regional elections. Finland is aging at a rapid pace, which will inevitably create a major economic problem for decision-makers in welfare areas.

One critical question is whether the focus of care should be shifted further to the home care side. There were about 200,000 home care clients in 2019. According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the number of clients has increased in recent years, and clients are getting older and in poorer condition.

In December, the government submitted a bill to Parliament on the reform of home care. The law would guarantee round-the-clock home care and would require home care to always be provided as promised to the client in the plan.

Read more: The government proposes: Home care services should be provided according to the individual needs of the elderly at all times of the day, including at night

The proposal is a continuation of the first phase of the reform of the law on services for the elderly, which provided, among other things, for the staffing of round-the-clock care.

The reforms are expected to increase the need for labor in services for the elderly. One of the reasons for the problems of home care and also other services for the elderly is that it is still difficult to get enough staff.

But how should care be provided if the loneliness experienced by the elderly is to be reduced?

Professor Emeritus of Geriatrics, University of Tampere Jaakko Valvanteen according to the topic is important because loneliness is a significant problem for the elderly.

“It’s about quality of life and life expectancy significant risk factor for hypertension. When it is said that loneliness kills, it is true, ”Valvanne says but states immediately:

“The good thing is that there is a cure for loneliness.”

According to Valvante, however, the form of living is not decisive in the experience of loneliness at the population level. Elderly people living in care homes also experience loneliness, he says.

“The differences between the elderly are great. Not all elderly people living alone experience loneliness, and experiencing loneliness may not be remedied by moving to a nursing home. ”

According to Valvante, a large proportion of the elderly want to live alone in a familiar environment. Jenni Rotonen also says that her grandmother considers living in her own home to be the best option in principle.

“ “When it is said that loneliness kills, it is true.”

Jaakko Valvanne is Professor Emeritus of Geriatrics. He was the director of elderly services in Espoo from 2004 to 2009.

Examined instead, there is information on the effectiveness of group rehabilitation. Valvanne tells of a Finnish study conducted 15 years ago, in which elderly people living at home participated in guided group activities.

The activity was found not only to reduce loneliness but also, among other things, to improve memory and reduce the need for social and health services in general.

According to Valvante, the professionalism of the instructors is essential in group rehabilitation: therefore, any gathering has not been as effective.

“It’s based on mentors being able to activate people and eventually make themselves unnecessary.”

Because the action has proven so effective, it is the job of SOTE decision-makers to make sure it is available everywhere, Valvanne says. At present, the Finnish Federation of Elderly Care organizes the Circle of Friends activities, which are based specifically on the results of Finnish research. Group activities can be produced by organizations, but home care workers play an important role as messengers, Valvanne says.

According to Valvante, welfare areas should also make sure that travel does not become an obstacle for anyone. Those living further away from the city or municipality should arrange a taxi ride to get involved in group activities.

Service houses do not automatically eliminate loneliness, according to Valvante, partly because the activities in service houses are different: others have active joint activities, but many do not.

The same resources, he said, would yield different results as long as the activity is strongly based on gerontological expertise.

Your supervision generally calls for changes in both mindsets and practices. For example, in home care, the focus should be on guiding the client to rehabilitate as independently as possible.

For example, a caregiver cannot eliminate loneliness, but he or she should direct him or her to outside activities and try to find out if depression, for example, is behind the loneliness. It is paramount to stick to the rehabilitation plan agreed with the client. However, this is precisely the test when home care is weakened by labor shortages.

“Then it’s too fast if you don’t have time to support taking care of the condition.”