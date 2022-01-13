Regional elections An estimated one-fifth of the candidates in the regional elections have a background in the military or rescue sector – Expertise is useful, but on the other hand they have “their own cow in the ditch,” says the professor.

HS went through the professional information provided by the regional election candidates. There are plenty of SOTE professionals whose expertise brings expertise to regional councils. On the other hand, it may reduce incentives to make the necessary savings, experts estimate.

Next week About one-fifth of the candidates in the regional elections to be held have a background in the military or rescue sector, according to a report by Helsingin Sanomat.

The HS went through the professional information provided to the Ministry of Justice by the candidates in the regional elections. There are a total of 10,584 candidates. Doctors or nurses alone report being less than 16 per cent.

When other common military and rescue headings are included, such as social workers, sociomists, geronists, and firefighters, the percentage rises to about 20.

The first In the regional elections on 23 January, regional councils will be elected for 21 new welfare areas.

In the future, the welfare areas and their councils will decide on matters concerning social and health care and rescue, with the exception of Helsinki and Åland.

In the HS report the information provided by the candidates to the Ministry of Justice sought out occupations in the fields covered by the welfare areas, ie people in the military and rescue sector.

The list of professional titles selected is not exhaustive. In other words, the report does not tell scientifically exactly how many of the candidates in the regional elections represent the sectors moving to the welfare states.

Instead, the review paints an indicative picture of the number of candidates in the regional elections who have a profession or background in the military and rescue sectors.

Candidates who say they are already retired or students in the field are also included. No distinction could be made between those operating on the private and public sides.

Nurses and community nurses are among the most common occupations of candidates. There are a total of just under 1,700 doctors and nurses.

In addition to doctors and nurses, those who stand out as entrepreneurs stand out among the candidates. There are about 1,500 of them.

For example, there are less than 530 teachers.

There are some overlaps, as some candidates have announced several titles for themselves, such as a doctor and an entrepreneur.

The large representation of representatives of the SOTE sector in the list of candidates is natural because of the theme of the elections but also because the SOTE sector is a large employer in Finland compared to many other sectors.

What it is important to apply to the regional councils sote-backed crowd?

Professor of Economics Janne Tukiainen The University of Turku states that there are both pros and cons to this.

“ “Also in municipal councils, SOTE employees increase SOTE expenditure.”

Naturally, the good thing about the participation of SOTE personnel is that they have genuine knowledge and understanding of the issues to be decided and the organization of SOTE services, Tukiainen says.

“On the other hand, these are also the kind of people who have their own cow in the ditch.”

According to Tukiainen’s assessment, people in the areas covered by the decision-making process do not necessarily have incentives to seek cost-effective activities in welfare areas.

“Rather, they are people who have an interest in maximizing their spending, not least because they care about patients and want to provide good care, but also partly because of their own pleasant working conditions.”

Tukiainen has previously studied the participation of municipal professionals in municipal decision-making as part of a wider group. The group found that the more municipal employees there were on the council, the higher the spending in the municipalities.

This was precisely the case in the sectors represented by the municipal workers in question.

“In other words, in municipal councils, SOTE employees also increase SOTE expenditure,” Tukiainen concludes.

The article was published in a prestigious In the American Political Science Review in 2017. The context is not directly comparable to the HS statement, but the effects can be considered to be broader in scope.

Also Professor of Public Administration Jari Stenvall The University of Tampere sees the possible wide participation of SOTE employees in the decision-making of regional councils as both a good and a bad thing.

Stenvall has been following the preparation of the SOTE reform for years and prioritises the value of expertise in the role of regional commissioners.

“After all, these are expert elections in principle. There is something to be done in regional councils and there is something to give when you are an expert. ”

For example, the regional commissioners decide on the service strategy for the area. It involves considering the needs of residents, the availability of services and cost-effectiveness, which requires expertise, Stenvall says.

“ “Understandably, because of our own background, we better understand and defend things close to ourselves.”

On the other hand, it would not be favorable for him, from the point of view of democracy, for power in the regions to end unnecessarily hard for the people of the sector. If that happens, the value-based debate in politics could be less, he estimates.

“Politics should bring new ideas and value-driven decision-making,” Stenvall says.

“The availability and influence of regional councils and, in the future, also regional governments will be enhanced by the presence of experts. However, it is a mystery how a value-based sote policy can fit into this equation. ”

Tukiaisen Similarly, Stenvall believes that a strong representation of the industry on councils would weaken the ability to make difficult surgical decisions if needed.

“Understandably, because of our own background, we better understand and defend things close to ourselves. If I were to decide on the professors’ cuts myself, I wouldn’t support it either. ”