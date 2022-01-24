Regional elections A completely unknown 27-year-old covered both ministers and party leaders – This is the election sensation of Henrik Wickström from Inkoo

At the age of 22, Henrik Wickström (r) was the youngest chairman of the Finnish municipal government ever. At the age of 27, the Incola received the third largest vote in the regional election in the country.

Anders Wickström launches the blue Saab on Yrjönkatu in Helsinki and sets off to drive west. Wickström’s son is sitting in the back seat Henrik Wickström, the sensation of regional elections.

The 27-year-old chairman of the Inkoo municipal government and the vice-chairman of the RKP received the third highest number of votes in the whole country and were the rake of Länsi-Uusimaa. In western Uusimaa, for example, Wickström, a candidate from Inkoo with more than 5,000 inhabitants, covered all Espoo candidates, starting with MPs. How is it possible?

“Even though I’m from Inkoo, it’s been important for me to be a candidate for the entire region,” Wickström seeks an explanation for his election success in the back seat of his father, Saab.

The father has come in the morning to pick up his son from Helsinki, where he has been at the RKP election observation. We have agreed with Wickström that the interview will take about 50 minutes by car to the home region.

Even with my father night sleep has been short. After an exciting election night, he had so much adrenaline that he decided to leave again in the morning to collect his son’s election ads.

Wickström’s childhood home is four kilometers from the center of Inkoo in the village of Tähtelä, known for its late president. Mauno Koiviston and ma’am Tellervo Koiviston from the summer place.

Sound rake can go to Inkoo even though it is a weekday morning. Supervisor Harri Jaskari There had been a message about Finnish Entrepreneurs that you can take it a little more relaxed today. Wickström works as a business policy expert for Finnish entrepreneurs.

As one explanation for the vote, he says a down-to-earth way of telling things.

“People have praised me for telling me what the regional election was about. I have had various discussions online. ”

Wickström has increased his knowledge of healthcare on the board of Hus, a hospital district in Helsinki and Uusimaa.

With his father Wickström speaks Swedish and Finnish with his mother, who was born in Kokkola and grew up in Kauhava.

“Big brothers Niclaksen we are talking about both. Niclas works at the Helsinki Rescue Department. There was very little rescue in the regional election debates. They are the first to be there when something happens to a person. ”

On the home track in Inkoo, Birgitta Lindberg congratulates Henrik Wickström. He praises Wickström as a diplomat and bridge builder.

“After I have talked especially with Swedish-speakers in different places, they have strongly highlighted the service in their mother tongue. ”

Wickström also wants the new regional council meetings to be bilingual in an area where 12 percent of the population is Swedish-speaking.

The people of Espoo took a large part of the council seats in Western Uusimaa.

“However, we non-Espoo residents have a total of 30 seats on the council. We have an important role to play in communicating the diversity of Western Uusimaa right at the beginning of the council term, when the service strategy for the welfare area begins to be prepared. ”

Although Espoo has the largest number of inhabitants, according to Wickström, tailor-made solutions must be made elsewhere in order for the services to be implemented.

“Today I was thinking of calling the bigger parties, the Coalition Party and the SDP, because we are about to start seat negotiations. Cooperation must work as we build a new system of governance. ”

In my own in his campaign, Wickström talked about mental health services.

“You have to think about how to make the therapy guarantee come true, that is, to have access to a therapist in seven days.

Wickström was bullied at school. From those experiences, he received a political awakening and a desire to influence people for a better everyday life. He entered the municipal election for the first time just before he turned 18 and also made it through the first attempt.

“In my first year as a councilor, my main theme was that we would be looking for youth work in Inkoo. I got it through in a year. It was a confirmation that important things can be taken forward. ”

Wickström has jokingly suggested to Espoo politicians that the regional council should meet in Inkoo, which is in the middle of Western Uusimaa.

At the age of 22, Wickström was Finland’s youngest chairman of the municipal government ever.

Wickström takes people’s affairs seriously. But don’t take your own things too seriously. He has got good ingredients from politics for stand up comedy.

“It’s best to laugh at yourself with others. I have attended open stand-up events in Helsinki. ”

Wickström gives a sample of the style.

“When has Viking Line made a profit on the sale of champagne? On a party cruise on the RKP. ”

