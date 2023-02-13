The center-right wind continues to blow in the country. And Giorgia Meloni, who in the electoral appointment at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan had asked voters to choose between two Italys – the one told by the opposition and the mainstream and the one that saw her at the helm of a coalition that she said was compact, monolithic – he won, with Lazio moving to the centre-right, led by the ‘outsider’ Francesco Rocca, and Lombardy remaining firmly in the hands of Attilio Fontana. “clear” victory, writes the premier on social media, “which consolidates the compactness of the center-right and strengthens the work of the government”. Words chosen not by chance, in the aftermath of the lunge with which Silvio Berlusconi rocked the election eve on a sensitive issue such as support for Ukraine, provoking an angry reaction from Kiev.

The Prime Minister cancels the day’s appointments, his staff motivates the absence by explaining that it is influenced. This is why he won’t be at the inauguration of the academic year of the Carabinieri school. Someone thinks that it is a matter of a tactical absence, in hours made difficult by the Knight’s unhappy sortie to open polls, in defiance of the electoral silence. Meloni awaits the results from home, which immediately appear to photograph a center-right with the wind in its sails.

Fdi is confirmed as the first party in Lombardy and Lazio, in the latter it exceeds the result achieved by the policies. Does not humiliate allies – Fi holds and the League holds, especially in the Lombard stronghold -, which, considering the reaction fouls, could also appear to be a good thing at times, allowing Meloni to navigate in less tumultuous waters. “It is a result that underpins the government – says a strictly Melonian minister – strengthens everyone, without exception. And it paves the way for reforms, starting with presidentialism. If not now, when?”.

Meanwhile at Palazzo Chigi we continue to work on the trip to Kiev, made even more central after yesterday’s injury. Although in government circles there is a tendency to underclassify Berlusconi’s blameless statement against Zelensky in a voice from the sen who escaped, there is an awareness of the need to strengthen the image of a support that now risks appearing bruised, even if Meloni does not ever questioned, not even when he sat in the opposition benches.

“‘Words are men’, recited the Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet – explains an Fdi minister – we cannot let Berlusconi’s words fall like this, despite the result achieved in Lazio and Lombardy could make us fall into error”.

A result that “disproves the ominous birds”, the leitmotif bouncing around in government circles. Although the bitterness remains for the turnout figure, which has never been so low. And although there is awareness that the road has also been paved by a divided opposition, in contradiction with itself given the variable geometry alliances. “But the result rewards the government, rewards Meloni, and there’s little to say about this…”, observes the minister himself.