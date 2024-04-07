The exit polls of the regional and local elections held this Sunday in Poland give a very narrow victory to the ultra-conservative Law and Justice (PiS), which, as in the October elections, becomes the most voted force, although without add majority. Jaroslaw Kaczynski's party would achieve 33.7% of the vote, according to the survey carried out by Ipsos for the three main Polish television channels. If the data is confirmed with the official count, the center-right Civic Coalition (KO), led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has failed in its objective of becoming the first force, with 31.9% of the vote. The regional and local elections are the first test that the liberal coalition government, which took office in December, is undergoing. The partners that make up the coalition Executive continue to have a large majority, with 52.9%.

Despite the fact that there is only two percentage points of difference between the two main forces and the full scrutiny will not be available until at least Monday, at the PiS headquarters they have celebrated with euphoria. “This is our ninth victory,” said Kaczynski. “This shows that perhaps we can regain power again. “Now we have to win the European elections, then prepare for the presidential elections and, finally, win the parliamentary elections,” continued the ultra-conservative leader, adding, according to collect Gazeta Wyborcza: “As Mark Twain said, 'the news of my death is somewhat premature.'”

Compared to the results of the October elections, these data show a slight drop in PiS, from 35.4% to 33.7%, and a slight rise in KO, from 30.7% to 31.9%. The prime minister's formation is the only one that improves its results in the coalition, but the increase is insufficient to achieve the surprise to which he aspires. After learning about the polls, Tusk celebrated that the liberal formations are winning against PiS: “Today I can solemnly announce it: on October 15 it was also repeated in April. “I am very proud of all Polish men and women.”

The rest of the members of the liberal coalition register decreases. The conservatives of Third Way – formed by the agrarian party PSL and the Christian Democrat Polska 2050 – went from 14.4% support to 13.5%. But above all the progressive partners of Nowa Lewica (New Left) suffer, falling from 8.6% to 6.8%. Szymon Holownia, leader of Polska 2050 and president of the Sejm (the lower house of Parliament), has interpreted the results as “the first serious warning” to the coalition, both due to the PiS result and the blow suffered by the minority partner.

The far-right Confederation improves a few tenths, according to the survey, from 7.1% in October to 7.5%, enough to place it in fourth position, ahead of the left. Participation, which in 2018 was almost 55%, would fall to 51.5%, according to the survey.

Poles voted this Sunday among almost 190,000 candidates to elect 47,000 regional and provincial deputies and councillors, and some 2,500 mayors. They are the first elections at these administrative levels since autumn 2018, more than five years ago, because PiS extended the mandates to a five-year period and delayed the celebration to this spring so that they would not coincide with the general elections.

Political theory predicted a good result for the ruling coalition, boosted in these more secondary elections by its still recent victory and by the honeymoon phase. If these percentages were transferred to seats in the Sejm, he could repeat his mandate, but PiS shows that it maintains its base and its position as favorite in the polls despite the crisis in which it has been mired since autumn.

The Liberal Government does not have a particularly favorable context to widen its distance with the ultra-conservatives, with the war still in neighboring Ukraine and inflation still being felt in the pockets of the Poles. But he also has the Constitutional Court and the president, Andrzej Duda, both favorable to PiS, against him, who prevent him from approving legislative reforms at the pace he would like. He has also failed to keep promises such as resolving the conflict with farmers and transporters over competition from Ukraine.

The government partners, who have attended separately, are also beginning to show the first cracks over issues such as the legalization of abortion until the 12th week, one of the great promises of Tusk's party and the left, which it opposes. Third Way. They also differ on social security contributions for healthcare, which the latter promised to lower for entrepreneurs. The left rejects the proposal because it would put them at the same level as those of workers with the minimum wage.

The exit polls also collect data on municipal elections in the country's six largest cities, in which PiS had no chance of winning. The main doubt was in Warsaw, where electoral polls questioned whether the mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, of Civic Platform, would be able to repeat his 2018 victory, when he won overwhelmingly in the first round. Trzaskowski, who on this occasion had competition not only from PiS, but also from the Left, would have once again swept 59.8% of the vote if the result is confirmed, and will not need to go to the second round.

