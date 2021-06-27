Disappointment for right-wing populists in France: According to projections, Marine Le Pen’s party does not win a single region in the regional elections.

Paris – In the regional elections in France, the party of right-wing populist Marine Le Pen was not able to win a single region. In the particularly hotly contested southern region of Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur, the candidate Thierry Mariani from the Rassemblement National (RN) only got a good 42 percent, like the TV broadcaster France 2 reported.

Le Pen Party: Never before has a region conquered

The bourgeois-conservative applicant Renaud Muselier achieved more than 57 percent. The two politicians were the only remaining applicants in the final round.

The Le Pen party, formerly known as the Front National, has never managed to conquer a region in France. Le Pen wanted to use a success in the south as a stepping stone to start the fight for the presidential election in ten months. (dpa)