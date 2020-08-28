If last week he assured that the question was not yet decided, it will not have taken a lot of patience before Julien Bayou declares himself for the regional elections of 2021. “I am a candidate for the presidency of the Ile region -de-France ”, entrusted to the Parisian the national secretary of Europe ecology-The Greens Thursday, specifying that“ the militants EELV Ile-de-France will vote in September ”. The regional councilor, elected for the first time in 2010, says he is “convinced that only ecology will make it possible to respond to the triple emergency, environmental, economic and democratic” and assures “already” that there will be ” green and open lists in the 13 regions ”. Or how the environmental standard should take the lead of the rally advocated elsewhere.

Possible agreements with other formations that Julien Bayou refers moreover to the mayor of Grenoble: “Eric Piolle and Jean-Luc Mélenchon wish to sign agreements with a view to departmental and regional… Obviously we are open to dialogue. The ecological project is beyond us and we will defend it with all those who sincerely carry it to make it win in the regions ”. The Greens do not intend to waste time, however. If their heads of lists must be validated this fall, some are already starting the campaign. As in the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes region, where there is no question of a candidate yet (a duo will be appointed on September 26) but where EELV is growing wings after its victory in Lyon last June. ” We want a candidate who carries our project, not necessarily someone known ”, declared, during a press conference this Thursday, one of the signatories of the “call to environmentalists»Launched in the presence of the president of the metropolis Bruno Bernard, reports Lyonmag. Others are standing by. This is the case of the former LaREM, Matthieu Orphelin, who squints on the Pays de la Loire. “I’m thinking about it”, admits the latter, already head of the list at the departmental Maine-et-Loire for EELV in 2010.

Meanwhile, Yannick Jadot continues to dig his own furrow with a view to 2022, hoping that“Environmentalists do not stay too long in their internal debate”. Thursday, he went to the Medef summer university with a message already hammered out a few days earlier on France info: “I fundamentally believe that we will not make the ecological transition without companies», Judged the MEP questioned about green capitalism. For his part Julien Bayou is convinced: “only a single environmental candidacy could bring together very widely” in the next presidential election. The national secretary of EELV will go to Blois on Saturday to “dialogue with the PS” which holds its summer school there, and assures that he will have “the opportunity to meet all the progressive and environmental forces in the coming weeks” . On this basis, not sure that the reception is always the warmest.