Isidora Chirich (Abu Dhabi)

The Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund, Laila Bakr, warned that pregnant women and mothers who have recently given birth in the Gaza Strip are facing a double humanitarian catastrophe, pointing out that there are approximately 50,000 pregnant women in the Strip, and 5,500 of them are expected to give birth within a month.

Bakr said, in an exclusive interview with Al-Ittihad: In the midst of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, the tragedy of pregnant women and new mothers has reached levels that raise serious concern, especially in light of the weakness of health care services, the constant threats of violence, and the lack of resources, noting that these women face challenges. Unimaginable fears, at one of the most difficult stages of their lives.

Bakr explained that the current situation, already tragic, is constantly getting worse, saying: “There are currently about 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, and 5,500 women are expected to give birth within four weeks.”

She stated that there are about 650,000 women of reproductive age (between 15 and 45 years) who face major health challenges, due to poor access to health care needs and basic life necessities.

Bakr noted that before the start of the current war, the health care system in Gaza was already stressed, which made it difficult to provide the safe delivery and necessary medical equipment, and the situation has deteriorated significantly since the start of the war.

She explained: “The health system in the north has become completely unable to function, as more than 50% of health facilities have been destroyed,” noting that the hospitals that are still operating accommodate two or three times their capacity, and face a major shortage of hygiene supplies, running water, and medicines. Basic, including anesthesia for caesarean sections.

The World Health Organization said that 15% of pregnant women in Gaza are likely to suffer complications related to pregnancy or childbirth and need additional medical care after giving birth.

Bakr pointed out that “even the simplest needs, such as scissors, a clean piece of plastic, soap, a bandage to tie the umbilical cord, and a cover for the infant, can be the difference between life and death for the mother and her child,” warning that the scarcity of resources and the great demand for medical services due to severe overcrowding have put doctors at risk. “Health care providers are in a painful position.”

The Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund stated in her interview with Al-Ittihad that in circumstances where a choice must be made between a person bleeding to death or a Caesarean section, it is often preferred not to give priority to the woman trying to give birth.

Bakr told the story of a woman in the last days of pregnancy, who came to a hospital with serious injuries, and the doctor was forced to make a quick decision between treating her wounds, or performing a cesarean section for her, and she was forced to undergo a cesarean section without anesthesia, and in the end, the child lived, but the mother died. .

Even after caesarean sections are performed without anesthesia, new mothers must leave the hospital almost immediately after giving birth, leaving them homeless.

She pointed to the tragic conditions that women and children live in in Gaza, saying: “There is no clean water, no beds… Women give birth in the hallways, and they have to pick up their infants after a cesarean section without anesthesia and go.”

She stated that as if the challenges were not enough, medical care before and after birth is almost non-existent due to severe overcrowding, lack of health care supplies, and lack of medical personnel, which exposes mothers to serious health risks, especially in an area where infection rates are alarmingly high.

The ongoing food crisis in Gaza increases the suffering of pregnant women, as they do not have sufficient access to clean water and milk for their children.

The Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund told the story of one of her colleagues. Her youngest son, who was not yet nine months old when the war began, lost five kilograms of weight due to malnutrition.

She pointed out that desperation prompted some mothers to feed their children contaminated water mixed with infant formula, an act that indicates extreme despair.

Bakr stressed that a ceasefire is “essential beyond a doubt,” calling for a complete cessation of the attack on the Palestinian people, compliance with international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians.

“This is about the Palestinian people, about human beings, who have the right to health care, the right to live in peace, in dignity, and to live on their land,” she said.