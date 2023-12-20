Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Director of the Arab Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union, Adel Muhammad Darwish, confirmed that the UAE is one of the largest supporters of the International Telecommunication Union, and is the only country that has hosted all major global conferences of the International Telecommunication Union.

The Director of the Arab Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations agency specializing in the field of information and communications technology (ICT), revealed in an interview with the Union about joint projects and activities with the UAE that help support countries in the Arab region and the world, including cooperation in helping countries. In the field of digital innovation, based on the UAE’s leadership with the Digital Innovation Center.

Darwish said: The UAE is one of the main sponsors of major global events organized by the International Telecommunication Union, such as the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum, and is a member of the Council and holds various administrative positions in advisory groups and study groups across the International Telecommunication Union.

He explained that the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 represented a great opportunity to address issues related to climate and digital technology, which is what the International Telecommunication Union is doing with partners through a series of sessions on green digital work.

The Director of the Arab Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union pointed out that a third of the world’s population is still not connected to the Internet, so the International Telecommunication Union is moving forward to bring out the best in the field of technology, while striving to ensure that no one is left behind, explaining that the Union makes global communications possible. Its work includes managing the radio spectrum, coordinating satellite communications, setting technical standards, and providing technical assistance to countries in the field of digital transformation, and also working on everyday technologies that can change the world in this field, such as mobile communications and artificial intelligence, and addressing issues of cybersecurity and sustainability.

Darwish pointed out that the role of the International Telecommunication Union is extremely important with the expansion of wireless services in the world, as it manages the coordination and registration of space systems and ground stations, facilitates the development of satellite services, and updates the Radio Regulations every three to four years through the World Radiocommunication Conferences, in which stakeholders participate. It ensures a stable regulatory environment.

Dubai hosted the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) during the period from November 20 to December 15, 2023, while its outcomes shape the future of radiocommunication services in the world. Darwish stressed that data and digital technologies can help accelerate progress towards achieving the goals and objectives of the United Nations Plan. The United Nations for Sustainable Development, through SDG Digital, a joint ITU-UNDP initiative, found that 70% of SDG targets could directly benefit from digital technologies, and that countries making progress in affordability Digital infrastructure excels in advancing development goals, and there are challenges associated with digital progress that must be raised and addressed.

The Director of the Arab Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union stated that they work closely with government agencies, private sector entities and academia to promote the adoption of advanced technologies and best practices, and by facilitating knowledge exchange, workshops and initiatives, we work to remain at the forefront of technological progress, ensuring a safe digital environment for its citizens. And its companies. The International Telecommunication Union recognizes the transformative potential of 5G technology and is committed to supporting its widespread adoption in the Arab region.

He said: We are cooperating with Arab countries to develop regulatory frameworks, standards and policies that enhance the deployment of 5G networks, and we provide technical assistance and capacity-building programs to enable local stakeholders to effectively implement and benefit from the benefits of 5G technology. Three generations of IMT systems have been standardized, including 3G, 4G, and 5G (IMT-2000, IMT-Advanced, and IMT-2020), and the focus is now on “IMT-2030 and Beyond,” commonly referred to as 6G, which Aiming for immersive communication, data augmentation and AI-based algorithms.

Darwish pointed out that the digital gap separates 2.6 billion people around the world from the benefits of digital communication, and the International Telecommunication Union is committed to bridging this gap and ensuring universal access to the Internet, especially in remote and deprived communities, saying: “We support initiatives aimed at expanding the Internet infrastructure.” To include remote locations, promote affordable connectivity solutions, and enhance digital literacy.”

He pointed out that the International Telecommunication Union plays a crucial role in enhancing global Internet security and combating cyber threats by setting international standards and guidelines, and that they are working closely with member states, including the UAE, to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks, and promote best practices and international cooperation, which includes Cooperating with the UAE, exchanging experiences and information, and holding joint workshops, to collectively mitigate cyber risks and protect vital digital infrastructure.

For example, the Emirates Cybersecurity Center hosted the Regional Cybersecurity Week 2023 in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union and the Arab Regional Cybersecurity Center (ARCC), and experts and speakers from 60 countries participated in this event.